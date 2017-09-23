Limerick's seven Ulster Bank League clubs chase precious wins

THE second series of fixtures in the 2017/2018 Ulster Bank League are down for decision this Saturday when Limerick's seven senior clubs will be looking to improve on their return of just two wins from the opening series of games.

In Division 1A, both Garryowen and Young Munster will be chasing their first wins of the league following their opening weekend defeats to St Mary's College and UCD.

Last season's semi-finalists Munsters' looking to bounce back from Saturday's 39-20 at the hands of the students travel to the Aviva Stadium's back pitch to take on Lansdowne (2.30pm)

At the same time in Dooradoyle, Garryowen will be looking to overcome promoted Buccaneers.

In Division 1B, Shannon, who scored a gritty 2016 victory away to UCC last weekend, host Old Belvedere this Saturday on the back pitch at Thomond Park. Tries from Tony Cusack and a penalty try, as well as two penalties and a conversion from Conor Fitzgerald helped Tom Hayes' side get their campaign off to a winning start at the Mardyke.

Also in Division 1B, UL-Bohs, will be looking to bounce back from their 20-13 opening weekend home defeat to promoted Banbridge when travelling to Forenaughts to take on Naas.

Meanwhile, in Division 2B, Old Crescent will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in this season's All-Ireland League when hosting MU Barnhall at Rosbrien. Crescent edged past Rainey old Boys 22-21 away last weekend with

tries from Cathal O’Reilly, Sean Monaghan and Shane Mullally while Ronan McKenna kicked seven points.

In Division 2C on Saturday, Thomond, edged out 13-12 by Sligo last wekeend, face a trip to Spollanstown to face Tullamore while Bruff, who suffered a frustrating 14-13 home losee to Omagh at Kilballyowen Park are on the road to Bective Rangers. All games start at 2.30pm.