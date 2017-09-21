Limerick and Clare to meet in Golf Challenge

RIVALS on the hurling field for centuries, now Limerick and Clare will take their neighbourly battles to the Golf course this coming November .

A unique golfing event, hosted by Golf Voyager, will see former Clare hurling captain and two time All-Ireland Hurling Championship winner Brian Lohan captain a Clare team against a Limerick selection lead by fellow All-Star Award recipient, National Hurling League Winner and former Limerick hurling captain, Ollie Moran.

The novel event will take place over 3 days at the majestic La Cala Golf Resort from Saturday 18th November to Tuesday 21st November 2017.

The winning team will be presented with the Shannon Airport cup.

The Clare v Limerick Golf Challenge is a three night stay at Sunset Beach Club in Benalmadena and includes breakfast, two rounds of golf at La Cala Golf Resort with airport/golf transfers, buggies and welcome pack on arrival.

There are just 64 places available on the trip, 32 for Clare supporters and 32 for Limerick supporters with bookings now being taken.

The price is €325pp based on twin room sharing. Flights not included.

To book your place or for more information call Golf Voyager on 061-514600.