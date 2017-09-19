Former Munster Rugby press officer Pat Geraghty passes away

FORMER Munster Rugby media manager Pat Geraghty has passed away following an illness.

Aged in his early 60s, Pat Geraghty served the role as Munster’s media manager between 2000 and 2013.

As part of his role with Munster, the Kildare native dealt with press requests for interviews, arranged player appearances, press conferences and ensured that the Munster website was kept up to date.

His time with Munster was highlighted by the province’s only two Heineken Cup successes in 2006 and 2008.

Pat Geraghty also worked as the media officer with Leinster Rugby.

Tributes have begun to come in for Pat across social media:

Very sorry to hear this news. a press officer who put his players first & guided munster brilliantly through unchartered media waters https://t.co/jfMnXFWFoA September 19, 2017

Very sad to hear this news. RIP. https://t.co/iaIDQs8KiK — Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) September 19, 2017

Jesus, that's a shock. RIP Pat https://t.co/tObGCgRTSj — Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) September 19, 2017

Pat was so good to me when I started with RedFM. A great character. I'll miss his tweets telling me MMA is shit. RIP https://t.co/hykOBbI9dl — Paul Dollery (@PaulDollery) September 19, 2017

Saddened to hear this news earlier. Pat became a friend over many years. Deepest sympathy to Kathy, Sarah and Mary-Kate @Limerick_Leader https://t.co/eNGoYjuxVD — Michael Corcoran (@MichaelC_RTE) September 19, 2017