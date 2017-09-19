Former Munster Rugby press officer Pat Geraghty passes away

FORMER Munster Rugby media manager Pat Geraghty has passed away following an illness.

Aged in his early 60s, Pat Geraghty served the role as Munster’s media manager between 2000 and 2013.

As part of his role with Munster, the Kildare native dealt with press requests for interviews, arranged player appearances, press conferences and ensured that the Munster website was kept up to date.

His time with Munster was highlighted by the province’s only two Heineken Cup successes in 2006 and 2008.

Pat Geraghty also worked as the media officer with Leinster Rugby.

