Former Munster Rugby press officer Pat Geraghty passes away
FORMER Munster Rugby media manager Pat Geraghty has passed away following an illness.
Aged in his early 60s, Pat Geraghty served the role as Munster’s media manager between 2000 and 2013.
As part of his role with Munster, the Kildare native dealt with press requests for interviews, arranged player appearances, press conferences and ensured that the Munster website was kept up to date.
His time with Munster was highlighted by the province’s only two Heineken Cup successes in 2006 and 2008.
Pat Geraghty also worked as the media officer with Leinster Rugby.
Tributes have begun to come in for Pat across social media:
Very sorry to hear this news. a press officer who put his players first & guided munster brilliantly through unchartered media waters https://t.co/jfMnXFWFoA— Kieran O'Brien (@SportingLimk) September 19, 2017
Very sad to hear this news. RIP. https://t.co/iaIDQs8KiK— Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) September 19, 2017
Jesus, that's a shock. RIP Pat https://t.co/tObGCgRTSj— Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) September 19, 2017
Pat was so good to me when I started with RedFM. A great character. I'll miss his tweets telling me MMA is shit. RIP https://t.co/hykOBbI9dl— Paul Dollery (@PaulDollery) September 19, 2017
Saddened to hear this news earlier. Pat became a friend over many years. Deepest sympathy to Kathy, Sarah and Mary-Kate @Limerick_Leader https://t.co/eNGoYjuxVD— Michael Corcoran (@MichaelC_RTE) September 19, 2017
sad news https://t.co/1v13ychAlL— Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) September 19, 2017
RIP Pat https://t.co/sVDAWworA3— The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) September 19, 2017
Former Munster press officer Pat Geraghty passes away - Limerick Leader - very sorry to hear this https://t.co/n10SnaDHEZ— Paul Morgan (@PaulMorganrugby) September 19, 2017
Very sad, thoughts with Pat's family. https://t.co/7G2yOk0QA6— Laura-Jane Jones (@MissLJJ) September 19, 2017
Very sorry to hear this.Passionate rugby man, great company & did a great job helping those covering the @Munsterrugby story in the Heineken https://t.co/bBHB9ztOEN— Brendan gallagher (@gallagherbren) September 19, 2017
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam. https://t.co/p5IFBrVFgY— (((Tim O'Connor))) (@timoconnorbl) September 19, 2017
RIP Pat. A good friend, thoughts with Kathy, Sarah,Mary Kate.— Ian Buckley (@MRSCLilman) September 19, 2017
We fought, we laughed, we fought, we laughed. Pat was some character and will be sadly missed by all of us in the media. RIP Mr Geraghty https://t.co/SJrPwLZuvz— Donn O Sullivan (@DonnOSullivan) September 19, 2017
So sad to hear the passing of Pat Geraghty. Such a wonderful person, the quintessential Irishman. One of the great characters @Munsterrugby— Laurie Fisher (@LordLaurie58) September 19, 2017
Very sad to hear of the passing of the great @patgeraghty54 absolute gent of a man. Huge part of @Munsterrugby over the years #RIP— James Downey (@jamesdowney23) September 19, 2017
