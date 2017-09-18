Munster Rugby weekend results

Mc Elligott Cup: Killarney 15, Corca Dhuibhne 3;

Transfield Cup: Newcastle West 29, St Senans 13; Thomond 7, Richmond 34; Young Munster 11, St Marys 22; Old Crescent 22, Shannon 44;

McInerney Cup: St Senans 22, Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale 5; St Marys 7, Shannon 18; Scariff 12, Richmond 28; Old Crescent 19, Garryowen 29;

Donal Walsh S. Munster Qualifying Blitz: Sundays Well 0, Cork Constitution 25; Cork Constitution 35, Highfield 0; Dolphin 7, UCC 10; UCC Beagles 26, Highfield 0; Sundays Well 12, Dolphin 7;

South - Dennehy Cup: Mallow , Bandon RFC ; Highfield 8, Cork Constitution 9;

South - Cork County Cup: Kanturk 31, Bandon RFC 27;

South - O Neill Cup: Mallow , Bantry Bay ; Crosshaven 34, Ballincollig 16; Kinsale 21, Mitchelstown 12;

South - O Sullivan (Muskerry) Cup: Ballincollig , Fermoy ; Muskerry 24, Cobh Pirates 19;

Junior Friendly: Muskerry 11, Fermoy 6; Old Christians , Dolphin ; Charleville 12, Kilfeacle and District 15; Waterford City 10, Thurles 14; Castleisland 0, Abbeyfeale 10;

Junior 1 Friendly: Clanwilliam 7, Waterpark 14; Charleville 12, Kilfeacle and District 15;

Junior 2 Friendly: Skibbereen 24, Dunmanway 24; UL Bohemian , Newport ;

Womens Senior Friendly: St Marys 0, Shannon 71;

North Munster U20 League- A: Old Crescent , Newcastle West ;

North Munster U20 League- B: Nenagh Ormond 5, Garryowen 59;

North Munster U20 League- C: Young Munster 42, Bruff 14;

Munster Club U18 Friendlies: Sundays Well 0, Ballincollig 22; Crescent College Comprehensive 68, Waterpark 5; Bruff 14, Glenstal Abbey 28; Midleton 7, Cork Constitution 22;

Munster Club U16 Friendlies: Nenagh Ormond 7, Thurles 12; Crosshaven 7, Kinsale 28; Old Christians 7, Douglas-Carrigaline 34; Highfield 10, Sundays Well 12; Cobh Pirates 15, Midleton 22;

Under 15 Section 2 North: Garryowen 5, Young Munster 31; St Senans , Richmond ; Newcastle West-Estuary 10, Nenagh Ormond 15;

Under 13 Development League: Nenagh Ormond 7, Old Crescent 5; St Senans , Shannon Blues 12; Bruff 10, Ennis 7; Thomond 47, UL Bohemian 15;

South Munster U13 Friendly : Douglas-Carrigaline 14, Midleton 25;

Schools U19 Mungret Cup (B Schools): Scoil Muire Gan Smal Blarney 10, St Clements 40; Midleton College 24, Villiers school 10; Colaiste Phobail Bheanntrai 10, High School CBS, Clonmel 31;

Schools U18 Friendlies: Crescent College Comprehensive 68, Waterpark College 5;

Schools U17 Friendlies: Rockwell 15, Crescent College Comprehensive 19;

Schools U16 Mungret Shield (B Schools): Midleton College 26, Villiers school 38; Colaiste Phobail Bheanntrai 19, High School CBS, Clonmel 17;