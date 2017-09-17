Semi finals confirmed for both Limerick intermediate hurling championships

THE semi final line-up was completed in the Limerick Premier IHC and regular IHC this weekend.

Pallasgreen were the surprise packet with a late John O’Connell goal securing them a spot in the last four of the LIT Premier IHC.

Pallasgreen were 1-14 to 1-12 winners over Bruree in that game in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Pallasgreen now play table-toppers Murroe-Boher, who had a return of 0-14 for Seanie Tobin, including three points from play in either half in their 1-21 to 1-4 win over Feohanagh in Clarina.

Feohanagh still advance though and now play Garryspillane.

The TJ Ryan coached south Limerick side were 3-11 to 0-14 winners over Blackrock.

Goals from Donie Ryan, Danny Hayes and Eoin Sheehan helped them to a 3-7 to 0-6 half time lead.

Relegated from the Premier IHC were Mungret St Pauls and Effin, who played eachother on Sunday – Mungret won 0-21 to 1-10.

In the Limerick IHC semi finals; Kildimo-Pallaskenry play Dromin-Athlacca, while Glenroe play

Kildimo-Pallaskenry had a 1-17 to 3-7 win over Newcastle West, while Granagh-Ballingarry were 2-19 to 0-16 winners over Na Piarsaigh’s.

St Kierans were relegated from the IHC following a 3-11 to 0-10 defeat to Knockaderry.

Bruff were relegated from senior hurling to Premier IHC following a relegation play-off defeat to Knockainey; 2-13 to 0-14.

The senior hurling County Cup final will be between Ahane and South Liberties. Ahane beat Cappamore 1-18 to 1-15, while Liberties beat Monaleen 4-17 to 3-8.

The intermediate hurling County Cup final will be between Dromcollogher-Broadford and Croom. Drom-Broadford beat Claughaun-Old Christians this Sunday evening, 2-15 to 2-13, while Croom beat Hospital-Herbertstown, 3-15 to 2-15.