WATCH | Doon ease past Adare into Limerick SHC semi final with Na Piarsaigh

DOON eased into the semi finals of the Limerick SHC this Saturday evening with a big 2-18 to 0-10 win over Adare.

The east Limerick side were beaten in the quarter final stage for the last two seasons but now advance to meet favourites Na Piarsaigh in the semi final.

Doon win..... Limerick SHC quarter final result Doon 2-18 Adare 0-10. Doon v Na Piarsaigh semi final - should be interesting! - LLSport #GAA — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) September 16, 2017

Doon led 1-6 to 0-5 at half time in the Gaelic Grounds.

Brendan O’Connor and Willie Griffin had early Adare points but they then went 15-minutes without a score as Doon took over.

Dinny Moloney had an early point for the east Limerick men and the all-important goal came in the 10th minute. It was Dean Coleman that found the net for a 1-3 to 0-3 lead.

Goal @DoonGaaClub!

11: Adare 0-03 Doon 1-03. Dean Coleman with a classy finish to put Doon in front. #LimerickGAA #ClubChampionships pic.twitter.com/MMdt0pe0bM — eirSport (@eirSport) September 16, 2017

Adare had points from Griffin and Mikey Mackey but Barry Murphy frees and Coleman ensured a four point interval lead for Doon.

Managed by Tipperary’s Austin Buckley and coached by Laois’ Niall Rigney, Doon continued to press forward in the second half.

Darragh Stapleton had their second goal three minutes after the restart and they were soon nine points clear, 2-8 to 0-5.

Pat Ryan, Coleman and Murphy added points as Adare relied on frees from John Fitzgibbon and Willie Griffin.​