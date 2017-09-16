WATCH | Champions Patrickswell held to draw in fesity Limerick SHC quarter final with Ballybrown

CHAMPIONS Patrickswell were held to a draw this Saturday evening in the quarter finals of the Limerick SHC.

It finished Patrickswell 0-18 Ballybrown 1-15.

While it was eventually Ballybrown free-taker Alan O’Connor that forced a replay with Patrickswell, Gary Kirby’s champions trailed for much of the second half until a late run of four successive scores.

Diarmaid Byrnes looked to have snatched an unlikely win until O’Connor’s injury time equaliser.

Bit of handbags at final whistle should make for interesting week in parish ahead of Limerick SHC quarter final replay #LLSport #hurling pic.twitter.com/ZUn2XMBS39 — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) September 16, 2017

When these sides met in the county final last season, The Well were 19-points winners.

Patrickswell were 0-9 to 0-7 ahead at half time in the Gaelic Grounds with Aaron Gillane, Mark Carmody and Andrew Carroll among the scores.

Mark Sheehan, Stevie O’Reilly and Ross Griffin had Ballybrown scores in a half in which the sides were level on three occasions.

A Mark Sheehan goal in the fourth minute of the second half put Ballybrown ahead for the first time, 1-8 to 0-10.

Points from Lee Doolan, Man of the Match Ross Griffin and O’Connor followed as Ballybrown led 1-12 to 0-11 with just over 10-minutes to play.

Then came the Patrickswell fight-back with Gillane, Cian Lynch and Kevin O’Brien getting scores.

Byrnes then looked to have won it in the 62nd minute but in the fourth minute of injury time a sixth pointed free from O’Connor ensured a replay and that Kilmallock await to learn their semi final opponents.