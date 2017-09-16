Munster three from three in PRO14 after gritty win at Ospreys
Munster centre Chris Farrell on the charge in the Guinness PRO14 clash with Ospreys at Liberty Stadium
MUNSTER made it three wins from three at the start of the new Guinness PRO14 with a gritty 21-16 victory over the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
First-half tries from Jean Kleyn and Darren Sweetnam was enough for Munster as they battled past a gutsy Ospreys to stay top of Conference A of the new-look PRO14.
Munster have won eight of the last nine meetings with Ospreys, while the irish province has also won each of their last 9 away fixtures in the Guinness PRO14.
James Hook scythed through Munster's defence to open the try-scoring, but the visitors dominated the rest of the opening period.
Munster took advantage with well-worked tries by Kleyn and Sweetnam.
Sam Davies kicked Ospreys back into contention, but Tyler Bleyendaal's boot kept the hosts at bay.
OSPREYS: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Cory Allen, James Hook, Jeff Hassler; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Paul James, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Lloyd Ashley, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (capt), Dan Baker. Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Rhodri Jones, Adam Beard, Guy Mercer, Matthew Aubrey, Dan Biggar, Kieron Fonotia.
MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Jaco Taute, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal (capt), Duncan Williams; Liam O'Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Sean O'Connor, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack O'Donoghue. Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.
REFEREE: Stuart Berry (South Africa)
