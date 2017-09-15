Clarke saves a vital point for Limerick FC in Bray

A THIRD BRENDAN Clarke penalty save of the season secured Limerick a vital point iagainst Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this Friday night.

The Blues controlled most of the ball in the opening half and would be gifted an early chance inside thirty seconds. Karl Moore threw the ball straight to Rodrigo Tosi, who went on a thirty yard sprint but was denied by a great Peter Cherrie save.

Despite their dominance, Bray struck the lead on 38 minutes. Darragh Noone’s late run into the box wasn’t tracked and a pinpoint cross from the right flank found him unmarked. He made no mistake from all of eight yards.

Four minutes into the second half, Limerick were level via a goal of the season contender. Ogbene began his run on half way and a brilliantly weighted through ball down the right wing gave him a chance. He nipped past Karl Moore before turning towards goal. Conor Kenna was next to try and take him out with a sliding challenge, but Ogbene turned inside him. As a last resort, Tim Clancy then offered a challenge, but he skipped past that, too. Finally, he struck a low effort past Peter Cherrie to cap off a scintillating run.

Bray, to their credit, kept up the pressure after this and that pressure culminated in a penalty kick. Just as he had done to Conan Byrne and Georgie Poynton, Brendan Clarke stared down Gary McCabe before the spot kick. The result was the same – with Clarke excellently saving down his left.

Bray: Peter Cherrie; Keith Buckley, Tim Clancy, Conor Kenna, Karl Moore (Jake Ellis, 83); John Sullivan, Darragh Noone (Hugh Douglas, 77); Ryan Brennan, Gary McCabe, Jason Marks (Kevin Lynch, 74); Aaron Greene.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Barry Cotter, Tony Whitehead, David O’Connor, Shane Tracy; Bastien Hery; Stephen Kenny (Dean Clarke, 74), Lee-J Lynch (John O’Flynn 62), Shane Duggan, Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan)