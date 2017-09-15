Limerick FC face crucial Bray test

LIMERICK FC face a crucial test in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division survival bid this Friday night, 7.45pm, at the Carlisle Grounds.

FAI Cup semi-finalists Limerick sit just three points above the relegation zone in the Premier Division with now just six games to go.

Neil McDonald's Limerick go into the game on the back of an encouraging 2-1 away win over Galway United in their Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter-final on Friday night.

Opponents Bray return to league action amid an investigation into match-fixing as the FAI and Gardai are looking into the friendly between Wanderers and Waterford last week.

Limerick FC full-back Shane Tracy said of Friday night's game: “It is a huge game for us on Friday night. We have just six games left now. The performance last week against Galway Utd was one of the better ones we have had in recent times.

“We had great support up there on the night. You could see that the fans will get behind us every step of the way as well.

“We know we have kinda let ourselves down over the past few weeks, especially with the home league game against Finn Harps.

“To be fair, the players know what they have to do, we are just focused on Bray at the minute and try and put in the same level of performance that we had against Galway.

“As Neil (McDonald) says, we take each game as they come. Because it was a Cup game on Friday night, players could go out and enjoy it as best we can, a quarter-final in the Cup with a semi-final place at stake.

“That is what players did, played with a freedom, getting on the ball. The likes of Shane Duggan, Lee J Lynch and Bastien (Hery) in the middle were excellent. It will be the same for Bray. I don't think we need to change anything.

“We just need to go out and enjoy the game even though the pressures are there, they are the bigger games in your career that you want to step up for and perform in. Obviously we just want to get as many points on the board as quickly as possibly and then we will keep an eye on the Cup semi-final.”

Limerick FC's longest serving player Shane Tracy will then turn his thoughts to his Testimonial on Saturday evening when a Shane Tracy XI will take on a Limerick FC XI at the Markets Field, 6.30pm.

Shane Tracy said: “It is something I am really looking forward to. It has really come together over the past couple of weeks. I am hoping as many people as possible come out because I think it will be a very enjoyable night.”