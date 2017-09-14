St Mary RFCs Stephanie Nunan named in Ireland U-18 7s squad

LIMERICK teenager Stephanie Nunan, of St Mary’s RFC, is one of four Munster players included in the Ireland U18 Women's squad for the U18 Women European Sevens Championship in Vichy, France.

The Championships, which began today, Thursday, continue until this Sunday, September 18.

The squad shows three changes from their maiden UK School Games tournament victory earlier this month with Munster’s Stephenie Nunan, of St Mary’s RFC, joining Anna Doyle (Leinster) and Kelly McCormill (Ulster).

The squad will again be coached by the Senior Ireland Women's 7s Captain, Lucy Mulhall.

Ireland are in Pool A and will face off against France, Italy and Sweden. Their opening fixture of the Championships is against Italy.

Ireland U18 Women 7s Squad: Enya Breen (Bantry/Munster), Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster), Stephanie Nunan (St Mary's/Munster); Dorothy Wall (Fethard/Munster); Meabh Deely (Ballinasloe/Connacht); Aoibheann Reilly (Ballinasloe/Connacht); Eve Higgins (Railyway Union/Leinster); Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster); Anna Doyle (Tullow/Leinster); Ellie Ingram (Enniskillen/Ulster); Lucinda Kinghan (Monaghan/Ulster); Kelly McCormill (Monaghan/Ulster)