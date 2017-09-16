Previews for televised Limerick SHC quarter finals

THE live television cameras of eir Sport will be in the Gaelic Grounds this Saturday evening for a double-header of Credit Union Limerick SHC quarter finals.

Former Limerick hurling captain Donal O’Grady, current inter-county hurler Seamus Hickey and recently departed Head Coach of Limerick Underage Hurling Academy Anthony Daly will be eir Sport analysts with commentators Dave McIntyre and Liam Aherne.

Ballybrown v Patrickswell

Saturday, September 16 in Gaelic Grounds at 6.00

A repeat of the 2016 Limerick SHC final and Kilmallock await the winners in the semi final.

Cian Lynch is a doubt for Gary Kirby’s champions. The Patrickswell man only proved his fitness on Saturday morning ahead of the U-21 final and was substituted after eight minutes of the second half.

Limerick U-21 coach Mikey Kiely (Ballybrown full back) could very well end up marking U-21 final Man of the Match Aaron Gillane.

Adare v Doon

Saturday, September 16 in Gaelic Grounds at 7.45

Adare have already booked their place in the senior football semi finals, where they play Drom-Broadford. Adare will include three U-21 panelists, while Doon will have two. Na Piarsaigh await the winner in the last four.

Adare lost out in the semi final stage last year, while Doon were beaten quarter finalists for the last two years.