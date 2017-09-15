Three key relegation battles in Limerick GAA championships

THERE are three big relegation play-offs in the hectic Limerick GAA fixture schedule this weekend.

First up is the senior football play-off between Ballysteen and Rathkeale on Friday (6.15) in Newcastle West.

When they met in the group stages last season, Ballysteen were 1-11 to 0-9 winners. Ballysteen were promoted back in 2009, while Rathkeale were promoted in 2013. In 2015, Rathkeale also appeared in the relegation final – beating Adare.

South Limerick neighbours Bruff and Knockainey vie for senior hurling status on Sunday (12noon) in Kilmallock.

Both clubs have been promoted and relegated in the recent past. Bruff were relegated in 2011 – losing the play-off to the All Blacks. The men in red bounced back with promotion in 2014. Knockainey were relegated in 2014, but made an immediate return in 2015.

Also on Sunday at noon, in Newcastle West, Knockaderry and St Kierans meet to avoid dropping to the junior ranks. 2012 JAHC winners, St Kierans beat Feenagh-Kilmeedy in this IHC relegation play-off last year.

IHC Quarter Finals

Dromin-Athlacca await the winner of the first quarter final between Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Newcastle West – in the Bog Gardan, Saturday at 4.00.

Knocked out of the last two championships after replays, Kildimo-Pallaskenry will be powered by the centre back from Limerick’s last two All Ireland U-21 winning sides; Kyle Hayes and Barry O’Connell.

Glenroe await the outcome of Sunday’s meeting in Bruff (5.30) between Granagh-Ballingarry and Na Piarsaigh’s second string.

This is a battle between a side relegated last year and promoted last year. The Caherdavin club have been unlucky in that injuries have seen their senior team call upon 22 players already this season.