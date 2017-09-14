Champion Limerick greyhound tests positive for cocaine

THE Limerick owned champion greyhound Clonbrien Hero has failed drugs tests for benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine.

The champion greyhound is owned in Athlacca by Kay Murphy.

The Limerick dog, trained by Graham Holland, tested positive for the prohibited substance three times within a four week period, between June 24 and July 22.

One of the failed tests for Clonbrien Hero was at Cork’s Laurels final, which Clonbrien Hero won in 28 seconds. The prize for that victory was €30,000.

The Limerick owned runner was adding the Cork showpiece event to Clonmel’s Produce Stakes title already won.

Trainer Holland was also in the news last December when another Limerick owned dog, Clares Rocket, was abducted from his kennels in Golden, Tipperary. The dog was subsequently recovered.

The Irish Greyhound Board confirmed the adverse Clonbrien Hero finding on its website, confirming the dog tested positive for 'Benzoylecgonine', or as it is more commonly known, cocaine.

“The Irish Greyhound Board, as part of its robust testing regime, publishes any adverse findings as they arise,” said an Irish Greyhound Board statement.

“Adverse analytical findings are reported by IGB to the Control Committee pursuant to the Greyhound Industry (Racing) Regulations with a request for the Control Committee to investigate the matter as provided for in legislation.

“IGB does not comment on individual cases which have been referred to the Control Committee and which may proceed to investigation. Decisions of the Control Committee may also be appealed.

“As part of its commitment to greater transparency in the area of anti-doping and medication control, IGB introduced secondary legislation in 2015 to provide for the publication of all adverse analytical findings in greyhound samples and to ensure the publication of the outcome from all cases before the Control Committee.

“Additionally in 2016, the Board introduced secondary legislation to provide for record keeping in relation to the use of medicines and the treatment of greyhounds, as well as powers to implement the off-track sampling of greyhounds for prohibited substances (whether in training or otherwise).”