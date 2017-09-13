Ulster Bank League kicks-off this Saturday

THE 2017/2018 Ulster Bank League will kick-off this Saturday, September 16 when last season’s Division 1 semi-finalists Young Munster will host UCD at Tom Clifford Park in the top flight.

Also in Division 1A on the opening weekend, Garryowen travel to Templeville Road to face St Mary’s College.

The new Ulster Bank League season begins with fixtures on four successive weekends.

Following their opening day clash with UCD, Gearoid Prendergast’s Young Munster side face away games against Lansdowne and promoted Buccaneers before hosting Dublin University.

Munsters’ travel to Dooradoyle for the first of two big local derbies in Division 1A on Friday, November 10.

Following their opening weekend trip to St Mary’s College, Garryowen enjoy back-to-back home fixtures against Buccaneers and last season’s finalists Clontarf, before facing a trip to Terenure College.

The action in Division 1B also starts this Saturday, when UL-Bohemian, who came up just short in their promotion bid last term, host Banbridge in their opening fixture.

Also in 1B on Saturday, Tom Hayes’ Shannon face a trip to Munster rivals UCC.

Following that round one outing against Banbridge, UL-Bohs travel to Naas, before entertaining Ballymena and making a long trip to Ballynahinch in round four.

Shannon host Old Belvedere in round two, before travelling to Old Wesley and then hosting Dolphin in round four.

In Division 2B, Old Crescent face a trip to Rainey Old Boys on the opening day of the league season this Saturday.

Crescent then host MU Barnhall in round two at Rosbrien on Saturday week.

Thomond open their Division 2C campaign on Saturday against Sligo at Liam Fitzgerald Park, while in the same division Bruff kick-off with a home fixture against Omagh at Kilballyowen Park.