Limerick FC travel to Cork for FAI Cup semi-final

LIMERICK FC will travel to runaway SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Cork City in the semi-finals of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup later this month.

Neil McDonald’s Limerick side will face FAI Cup holders Cork on Friday, September 29 in that a game that will be broadcast live on RTE2, kicking off at 7.15pm.

If a replay is required, it will be played at the Markets Field on Monday, October 2.

Limerick secured their place in the last four of the Cup thanks to an excellent 2-1 victory over Galway United at Deacy Park on Friday night with the goals coming from Rodrigo Tosi and Shane Duggan.

Limerick FC’s last appeared in an FAI Cup semi-final 23 years ago. The Blues last Cup final appearance ended in a 2-0 defeat to Dundalk in 1977.

Limerick’s FAI Cup semi-final showdown with Munster rivals Cork will be the second meeting between the clubs in the space of seven days as they clash at the Markets Field in a crucial SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture on Friday, September 22, 7.45pm.

Limerick, hovering just three points above the relegation zone in the Premier Division face a vital trip to the Carlisle Grounds to take on Bray Wanderers this Friday, 7.45pm.

In the other semi-final, Dundalk will come up against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday, October 1 at 4.45pm also live on RTE2

Holders Cork City are hoping to lift the trophy for the fourth time in their history, while Limerick’s last win came against Bohemians in 1982.

Dundalk, who have won the competition 10 times overall, have featured in the last two finals, while record winners Shamrock Rovers will be aiming to return to the Aviva Stadium for the first time since 2010.