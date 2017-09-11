Car headlights help complete epic three hour Limerick ladies football semi final

CAR headlights were used in fading daylight to assist players complete Sunday evening’s semi final of the Limerick senior ladies football championship, it has been revealed.

The dramatic clash of Monagea and St Ailbes in Rathkeale’s Mick Neville Park took almost three hours to complete!

With the time approaching 8pm, vehicles in the car park facing onto the main pitch in Mick Neville Park turned on their headlights, as much to aid their viewing of the unfolding drama as to assist the players taking vital free-kicks, which decided the semi final.

The sides were level, St Ailbes 2-4 Monagea 0-10 at the end of normal time.

Extra time then failed to seperate the teams.

The semi final was then decided by five 30-metre free-kicks for both sides – Monagea booked their place in the final against Ballylanders, 4-3 in those sudden-death kicks.

The Monagea-St Ailbes game started after the scheduled time of 5.00 as the first of the semi final double-header between Ballylanders and Feohanagh-Castlemahon went to extra-time.

The Monagea-St Ailbes first half was then delayed for about 40-minutes as an ambulance was needed for an injured player. Due to the inclement weather and long wait, both teams left the field until the ambulance had departed.

Monagea now play Ballylanders in the Limerick senior ladies football final next Saturday, September 16 in Bruff at 4.00. It will be a double-header with the intermediate final between Athea and St Brigids at 2.00.