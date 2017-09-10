Limerick District Round-Up: Janesboro go top of Premier Division

Fairview Rgs 2 Carew Park 2

WITH leaders Regional Utd not in action, Carew Park had the chance to take over top spot if results elsewhere went their way, but all proved academic as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Fairview Rgs at the Fairgreen.

Despite the conditions a large crowd turned out and were entertained by an exciting game. While Carew had more chances during the game to take the spoils they needed the crossbar to stop Kieran Long snatching it for Fairview at the death.

Carew paraded former Fairview favourite Darragh Rainsford for the first time in their line up and he gave glimpses of what he will bring to the side.

The League's top scorer Kieran Hanlon added another couple to bring his tally to 13 in eight games but despite the positives, Carew will be bitterly disappointed to have dropped another brace of points.

Fairview are in the process of rebuilding after pressing the reset button earlier in the season and managers Jason Purcell and Stewart Fitzgerald can be well pleased with the display of a very young and inexperienced squad.

What they lack in big name players they make up for in spirit and commitment. They fielded without experienced players like Jeffery Judge, John Mullane, Brian O'Callaghan, Christy Doyle and Craig Madigan yesterday which will give the Blues much to work on with a full squad.

Right from the off the home side showed they were going to be no pushovers and inside two minutes Liam O'Sullivan went close to opening the scoring when he ended a jinking run by firing narrowly wide with Carew keeper Jamie Stewart a mere spectator.

Despite their promising opening Carew Park showed their clinical side after 12 minutes when Pat Boyle gathered in midfield and with a diagonal ball picked out Kieran Hanlon on the edge of the box and he took one touch before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner for a fine score.

The home side were back on level terms minutes later. George Daffy converted a spot kick after Rainsford tripped Conor McCormack in the area.

Hanlon has been on fire this season and nearly doubled his account ten minutes later when he let fly with a powerful drive that was well saved by Tony McCarthy in the 'View goals.

However it was Fairview who found the lead goal when Daffy's inswinging corner kick was headed powerfully home by Paul Danaher.

Hanlon was denied an equaliser five minutes from the break when McCarthy used his legs to good effect to keep the ball out but the Carew striker was not to be denied and with three minutes to the break he was fouled 25 yards out and dusted himself down to fire over the wall into the top corner to send the sides in level at the break.

On the resumption from an inswinging corner Hanlon was denied on the line while at the other end from Daffy's free kick Clive Healy headed just over the top.

Just after the hour mark, a good break by Darragh Rainsford saw him cut into the box and while his shot evaded the clutches of McCarthy, Paul Danaher sliding in got the crucial block to save his side.

Carew pushed forward in search of a winner and left space at the back where Fairview substitutes Ross Mitchell and Aaron Long went close while Hanlon again was in the thick of the action but had no luck.

With the final whistle looming, a good break by Daffy saw him drill the ball across goal. Kieran Long stepped in front of his marker but his shot rattled off the crossbar and across the goal to safety.

Fairview Rgs: Tony McCarthy; Alex Kiely; Lee Whyte; Clive Healy; Paul Danaher; Liam Byrnes; Conor McCormack; Kyle Brogan; Nathan O'Callaghan; Liam O'Sullivan; George Daffy. Subs: Thomas Byrnes; Kieran Long; Ross Mitchell

Carew Park: Jamie Stewart; Keegan Park; Lee Boyle; Gary Griffin; Mark Slattery; Darragh Rainsford; Pat Boyle; Jonathan Grant; Jamie O'Sullivan; Kieran Hanlon; Adam Frahill. Subs: Alex Purcell; Derek Hanlon; Jon Somers.

Nenagh AFC 2 Janesboro 4

It was Janesboro's time to take over top spot and with a game less played than those around them, the table is beginning to take on a familiar look.

Despite the results, by their own standards Janesboro have been a little of their best in recent games and when Bryan McGee fired Nenagh in front after 17 minutes it looked more of the same.

When Ciaran O'Reilly fired in from a free kick ten minutes later to double the lead, many around the grounds following on social media, were writing 'Boro's epitaph.

However they had not banked on the Champions fighting spirit and they had reduced the deficit ten minutes before the break through Aaron Nunan.

A two goal blast inside three minutes just after the restart from Lee O'Mara and Tom Clarke tilted the tie Boro's direction.

Shane Clarke made sure of the points tacking on a fourth 15 minutes from the end.

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Bryan McGee; John Mitchell; Mark Cahill; Mark McKenna; Ross Fitzgerald; James McGrath; Roy Creagh; Ben Banaghan; Ciaran O'Reilly; Nathan Kelly. Subs: Max Boghiu; Daniel Burke; Thomas Shepard

Janesboro: Stephen McNamara; Aidan Hurley; Aled Harkin; Tom Clarke; Lee O'Mara; Danny O'Neill; Mike Ryan; Niall Hanley; Shane Clarke; John Tierney; Arron Nunan. Subs: Kevin Murphy.

Moyross 0 Ballynanty Rovers 6

Balla remain just four points behind the leaders thanks to a 6-0 win at Moyross.

Kevin Nolan did most of the dame scoring three goals to bring his tally for the season to eight. Dan Lucey, Jason Hughes and Jamie Daly completed the scoring for Balla against a Moyross side who finished the game with ten players.

Moyross: Michael O'Donoghue; Jonathan Power; Pat McCallig; Anthony Lee; Shane Guerin; Aaron Power; Anthony McInerney; Danny McInerney; Stephen Hannon; Keith Colbert; Barry Quinn. subs Alan Quinlivan, Andrew Duggan

Ballynanty Rovers: John Ryan; Dan Lucey; Ken Meehan; Dara Hughes; Jason Hughes; Michael Guerin; Bobby Ryan; Derek Daly; Kevin Nolan; Jamie Daly; Nikola Strok. Subs: Eddie Radcliffe; Eddie Byrnes, Frank Lee.

Charleville 3 Kilmallock 6

Charleville still await their first point after they fell at home to neighbours Kilmallock in a high scoring game.

Barry Sheedy and Tommy Heffernan had the visitors two goals in front within four minutes and by the break Heffernan had added a third goal.

Heffernan completed his hat trick after the break before Pat O'Callaghan reduced the deficit.

Jack Barry and Paul Doona completed the Kilmallock scoring while Shane Dillon and Pat O'Callaghan with a second completed the Charleville tally.

Charleville: Jesse Smith; Jeremy Bridgeman; Gavin Mullins; Darren Butler; Mark Kavanagh; Ciaran Carey; Michael Thompson; Luke Doyle; Pat O'Callaghan; Shane Dillon; Gary Ward. Subs: Jason O'Hara; Shane Corkery; Jack Callaghan

Kilmallock: Brian Murphy; Anthony Barrett; Dave Todd; Bennie Burke; Evan Mulcahy; Anthony Punch; Jason Heffernan; Jack Barry; Paul Doona; Tommy Heffernan; Dylan Brazil. Subs: Barry Sheedy; Rian Brady; Paul Moloney.

Holycross 0 Aisling Annacotty 2

Holycross are another side awaiting their first point after they fell 2-0 at home to Aisling Annacotty. The county side showed better form holding Aisling scoreless in the opening 45 minutes. However Mike McCarthy's men upped the tempo after the restart and goals from

Keith Mawdsley and Sosuke Kimura ensured a 2-0 win and three points.

Holycross: Kevin Purcell; Niall Hourigan; Barry Kirby; Andy O'Neill; Gearoid McCarthy; Paddy Moloney; Simon Delaney; Adam Costello; Tony Burke; Ryan Glynn; Niall O'Riordan. Subs: Pappy Kelly, Stephen Hanley, Chris Keane

Aisling Annacotty: Stephen Walsh; Kennedy N'dip; Barry Hootan; Patrick Stanisewski; Damien Collins; Brian Butler; John Lysaght; Denis O'Dea; Evan O'Connor; Keith Mawdsley; Sosuke Kimura. Subs: Darren Coughlan; Dylan O'Neill; Niall Smith; Jason Lipper