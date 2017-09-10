Limerick to have three Munster Senior Cup semi-finalists

LIMERICK will provide three of the four semi-finalists in this season’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup, following confirmation of the quarter-final line-up on Saturday.

All-Ireland League Division 1A heavyweights Garryowen and Young Munster will face-off at Dooradoyle on Saturday, October 21 in the pick of the quarter-final ties.

In the second all-Limerick quarter-final, Old Crescent will host UL-Bohemian at Rosbrien on the same day.

Bruff are also guaranteed a place in the semi-final as their first round win over Sunday’s Well at Kilballyowen Park on Friday night guaranteed the South Limerick side a bye into the last four of the Cup.

In the remaining quarter-final, six-in-a-row-seeking Cork Constitution will travel to UCC.

Young Munster recovered from a 7-0 half-time deficit at Greenfields on Saturday defeat Highfield 20-7 in their Munster Senior Cup first round clash.

Gavin Coombes and Daniel Hurley scored tries for Munsters’, while Paul Downes kicked two conversions and two penalties.

Garryowen advanced to the quarter-finals without kicking a ball as Dolphin withdrew from the competition.

The winners of the mouth-watering Garryowen/Young Munster quarter-final will take on either holders Cork Con or UCC in the semi-finals on December 16.

Old Crescent advanced to the quarter-finals with a convincing 45-25 victory in Midleton as the Rosbrien side racked up seven tries.

Val McDermott and Brendan Guilfoyle grabbed two tries each for Crescent, while Gary Fitzgerald, Cian Raele and Breen Bennett also touched down. Ronan McKenna also kicked five conversions.

Crescent’s quarter-final opponents UL-Bohs had defeated Nenagh Ormond 18-13 on Friday night with Joe Murray and Robbie Bourke scoring tries, while Bourke also added a conversion and two penalties.

A highly spirited Shannon display wasn’t enough for Tom Hayes’ charges to dethrone Cork Con at Coonagh. The Temple Hill side, recovered from a 9-3 half-time deficit to win 20-12.

Shannon’s points came courtesy of four penalty goals from the boot of Conor Fitzgerald. However, substitute Tomas Quinlan came off the bench to score a penalty, try and conversion in the last ten minutes and edge the Cork side to victory.

Bruff will face the winners of the all-Limerick Old Crescent v UL-Bohs tie in the semi-finals after their 24-0 win over Highfield at Kilballyowen Park on Friday night.

Bruff scored three tries through Tony Cahill and Odhran Ring, while the South Limerick side was also awarded a penalty try. Dave O’Grady added 9 points with the boot, through a penalty goal and three conversions.

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup first round results:

Bruff 24, Sunday’s Well 0;

Cashel 12, U.C.C 25;

Midleton 25, Old Crescent 45;

Nenagh Ormond 13, U.L. Bohemian 18;

Shannon 12, Cork Constitution 20;

Young Munster 20, Highfield 7;

Garryowen receive walkover from Dolphin

Quarter-Finals: (Saturday, October 21)

Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian,

Garryowen v Young Munster,

U.C.C. v Cork Constitution,

(Bruff receive bye into the semi-finals)