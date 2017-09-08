Limerick FC seek respite in FAI Cup trip to Galway

LIMERICK FC get a welcome break from their Premier League relegation worries when tackling Galway Utd in a high stakes Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter-final clash at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night, 7.45pm.

Stuttering Limerick sit just three points above the relegation zone in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after a bitterly disappointing 2-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Finn Harps at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Rodrigo Tosi’s first-half penalty miss proved costly as the Blues fell to defeat by ten-man Harps.

Limerick have now just games left to salvage their Premier Division status for next season.

The Shannonsiders have won just one of their last eight Premier Division fixtures.

Limerick FC had beaten Finn Harps just six days earlier to reach Friday’s FAI Cup last eight clash with second-from-bottom-placed Galway United.

Substitute Garbhán Coughlan, who has since left the club by mutual consent to travel to New Zealand, sprung from the bench to unlock the Harps backdoor as Dave O’Connor headed Limerick into the last eight.

Following Saturday night’s defeat to Finn Harps, Blues boss Neil McDonald said: “The defeat was self-inflicted. We can’t create ten or eleven chances and not score.

”It’s soul destroying when you create those chances, then the opposition get two and beat you. We’ve given them the two goals and we’ve given them the game by not scoring.”

Should Friday night’s FAI Cup quarter-final clash end in a draw, the game will be replayed on Monday next, September 11, at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Limerick FC scored an impressive 3-0 win over Cobh Ramblers in their opening round FAI Cup fixture at St Colman’s Park.