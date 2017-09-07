Monaleen and Adare complete Limerick SFC semi final line-up

2016 Limerick SFC winners Monaleen and 2016 Limerick IFC winners Adare were quarter finals winners in the Wire Irish Products sponsored Limerick senior football championship this Thursday evening.

Staker Wallace GAA grounds hosted a quarter final double-header.

The results confirm the Sunday September 24 semi final line-up in Kilmallock. Adare play Dromcollogher-Broadford at 2.00, while Monaleen face Newcastle West at 3.45.

Champions Monaleen advanced with a 2-14 to 0-5 win over Oola.

Goals from Barry Fitzpatrick and Evan Quinlan had Muiris Gavin’s side 2-5 to 0-2 up by half time.

Ian Bourke and John Clifford had Oola points but Monaleen held their advantage with Evan Quinlan and Ger Collins points.

Adare made no mistake in their replay with Ballylanders. Just five days after their drawn game Adare had a 3-14 to 1-8 win over Ballylanders.

Jack English, Davey Lyons and Stephen Keeley scores helped them to a 0-8 to 0-4 half time lead.

Quick-fire goals by Mark Connolly and Davey Lyons moved them 2-10 to 0-5 clear with just under 20-minutes to play. When Robbie Bourke added their third goal in the 56th minute they were 17-points clear. Kevin O’Donnell had a late consolation goal for Ballylanders.

*See print editions of the Limerick Leader for full match reports on both Limerick SFC quarter finals.