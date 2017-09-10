Greyhound News : Windsor victory for Pa Fitzgerald in Limerick

RATHKEALE’S Pa Fitzgerald won the one final in Limerick last weekend.

His Windsor Pa won the Limerick and Clare GOBA A5 525 final in 28.94. Beaten two and a half lengths into second place was Quilty Maestro for James Burke of Ennis. In third was Clounanna Tiger for Patrickswell’s Tony Foley.

Saturday’s card also included the semi finals of the Limerick Cambridgeshire Open 750.

The success ratio for Limerick owners/trainers was low on the night.

Mungret trainer Eamonn Quinn won with General Manager in an A2 525. The Kathleen Browne and Eamon Quinn owned runner had a length to spare in 29-seconds. Second was Kilmallock’s Cal O’Donnell with More Kristan.

The final race of the night was an A1 600. Victory went to Very Jolly for Mary O’Rourke of Kildimo. The winning time was 33.13. Just beaten into second was Tyrur Panda – a length back.

There were local winners aplenty on Friday.

Doon’s Mike Buckley won with Velvet Ruby in an A7 525. In 29.38 the winner was five lengths clear. Second was Mine Dainty for Mary Browne of Ennis.

Knocklong’s Michael McCarthy had a winner in Ryves Wolfy in a S8 350. The winner was three lengths clear in 19.19. Newcastle West’s Michael O’Regan was second with Ballintuber Mac.

Knockaderry’s Thomas Condon and Donie O’Connor had the winner of an A6 525. Right Rebel won by four lengths in 29.04. Second was Orlando Jessie for Oola’s Susan Hayes.

Hospital’s Donal O’Carroll won with Ushers Witness in an A7 525. The Julie O’Connell trained winner was six and a half lengths clear in 29.22.

Patrickswell’s Carmel Fitzgerald and Fintan Flavin had Croker Jet as a winner of another A6 525. In 29.43 the winner had four and a half lengths to spare over Honeypound Roger for Croom’s Michael Carmody.

This Saturday September 9 sees the start of the Bermingham Hooper Dolan A1 600 Stake in Limerick.

This stake continues to be a key feature in the Limerick greyhound racing calendar for greyhound owners looking to test their dogs best over a medium distance. The final will be on September 23 with the winner bringing home €2,000 and a trophy.