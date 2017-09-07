Limerick's Joy Neville to make Guinness Pro14 debut

LIMERICK's Joy Neville will make her Guinness PRO14 debut as an assistant referee this Saturday night at the Sportsground in Galway as Connacht take on South African franchise the Southern Kings.



It will be Neville's first outing since officiating the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and England at Kingspan Stadium. She will assist Scottish Rugby Union duo Mike Adamson (Ref) and Keith Allen (AR1) on the night.



On Friday night Old Crescent affiliated referee, Andrew Brace takes charge of the clash between Leinster and Cardiff Blues at the RDS with Cork's Frank Murphy and Eddie Hogan O'Connell fulfilling the AR roles.



Former Munster player John Lacey will be AR to New Zealand's Glen Jackson for the Rugby Championship contest between Australia and South Africa at the Nib Stadium in Perth on Saturday morning. while Limerick's George Clancy will act as AR for the game at Zebre.



There are a number of Representative fixtures taking place over the weekend with Robert O'Sullivan taking charge of the Leinster U19 v Ulster U19 game at Donnybrook and Jason Cairns is the man in the middle for Ulster U18 v Leinster U18 at Armagh RFC. Chris Lough is on duty at CIT for Munster U18 v Connacht U18.



IRFU Referee Appointments: 8th– 10th September 2017



Friday 8th September



Guinness PRO14

Leinster v Cardiff Blues: A Brace (Ref) F Murphy (AR1) E Hogan O'Connell (AR2)



Saturday 9th September



Rugby Championship

Australia v South Africa: J Lacey (AR1)



Guinness PRO14

Munster v Cheetahs: M Patton (AR2)

Connacht v Southern Kings: J Neville (AR2)

Zebre v Scarlets: D Wilkinson (Ref) G Clancy (AR1)



U19 Provincial Championships

Leinster U19 v Ulster U19: R O'Sullivan (Ref)



U18 Clubs Challenge

Ulster U18 v Leinster U18: J Cairns (Ref)

Munster U18 v Connacht U18: C Lough (Ref)



U18 Schools

Munster Schools U18 v Leinster Schools U18: O Quinn (Ref)



Sunday 10th September



U19 Provincial Championships

Connacht U19 v Munster U19: P Martin (Ref)