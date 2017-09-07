Live TV coverage for Limerick's vital clash with Cork
Limerick FCs Lee J Lynch closes in on Stephen Dooley, of Cork City, during their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture this season
LIMERICK FC’s crucial SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with runaway leaders Cork City at the Markets Field later this month will be televised live on RTE 2.
The crunch Munster derby game will take place on Friday, September 22 with kick-off time of 7.45pm. RTE2s coverage of the game will begin at 7.30pm.
Seventh-placed Limerick FC are currently just three points clear of Sligo Rovers who currently occupy the first of the relegation places in the Premier Division.
There are now just six series of games to go in the top flight. Limerick’s next Premier Division fixture is away to Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday, September 15 at 7.45pm.
Neil McDonald’s Limerick side travel to Eamon Deacy Park on this Friday night to take on Galway United in their Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter-final clash at 7.45pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on