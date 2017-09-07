Previews – Limerick SFC quarter final double-header

STAKER Wallace GAA grounds in Kilbreedy hosts a double-header of Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC quarter finals this Thursday evening.

The Adare-Ballylanders replay is at 6.30 with Monaleen against Oola at 8.15.

ADARE V BALLYLANDERS

Just five days after their drawn encounter it’s take-two for these sides with Dromcollogher-Broadford awaiting the winner in the September 23 semi final.

Ballylanders will have left Kilmallock last Saturday the happier side after their four goals help secure an unlikely replay.

The south Limerick men will once again be without the injured Eoin Walsh. Adare didn’t have Mikey Lyons in their ranks last weekend.

Both sides saw players make impacts off the bench and management's could be tempted into changes to their starting line-up with Dave McCarthy (Ballylanders) and Jack English (Adare) pushing for inclusion.

Adare made a lightening fast start in the drawn game and will need to maintain a high tempo for the 60-minutes this time if they are to surpass an experienced Ballylanders side.

Prediction: Adare

MONALEEN V OOLA

A rare county championship meeting between these sides in a clash of the 2016 Limerick SFC winners and the 2015 Limerick IFC winners.

The champions were the only side to have booked their progress to the knockout stages ahead of the final round, when they lost to Drom-Broadford and thus ended up in the quarter final rather than a semi final.

Through injury and students going abroad for the Summer, Muiris Gavin is yet to have a full team on the field of play this championship.

The city side will shoulder all the expectation here and meet an Oola side with nothing to lose. The men from the Tipperary border have been clinical in front of goal with 11 goals in five games.

Newcastle West await the winner in the semi final.

Prediction: Monaleen