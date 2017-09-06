Limerick cricket to benefit from Ireland's test status

THE International Cricket Council’s annual conference at The Oval, London, in June, granted Irish cricket full test status.

The ruling, which also admitted Afghanistan as a full member, brings the number of countries playing Tests to 12.

Ireland are now in line to benefit from ICC funding, however there are strict guidelines on how that money is to be spent.

Funding will be based on the growth of the game across all levels, as well as development of governance models and cricketing infrastructure.

Speaking at an Irish cricket meeting this week in Limerick, Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom added that success at international level was based on good foundations and that will continue to the model that Irish cricket uses.

“Success has led to profile. Profile has led to interest and interest has led to sponsorship and funding. This allows us to re-invest in the game. We now have an interprovincial championship where the players can see a pathway to international cricket in front of them”

Indeed the Munster Reds took part in the inter pros this season, a tournament seen as a way of closing the ‘huge’ gap between club and international cricket.

“There is so much that the test status will improve. Healthy living, strength and conditioning, mental skills, these are all things that we can now offer our domestic players. We brought Munster into the 20 over structure for the first time this season and already you can see the players from that group improving” added Deutrom.

Ireland's size, compared to the cricket power houses of England, Australia, Pakistan and India is something that Deutrom sees as a huge benefit to a country that will need to punch above its weight on the international scene.

“The bigger the country, or the bigger the organisation, the slower it can be to implement change. Ireland are unique in that area. We are a small nation in terms of numbers, even though they are growing massively, so we can put structures in place for schools, clubs and our professional players in a shorter period. We can also tweak them if needed too. That is a huge advantage to us” continued Deutrom.

The former events manager at the ICC also added that Limerick and Munster cricket players will now have the opportunity to play at the highest level while remaining in Ireland.

“Yes players have left in the past. That was their way into test cricket. However, we have that path now and one can only be excited about it”