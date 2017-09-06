Regional looking to continue run as final midweek games take place

The final round of midweek fixtures are scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) with the PJ Matthews Premier League attracting most attention.

Leaders Regional Utd will be hoping to build on their good start when they host Aisling/Annacotty in Dooradoyle.

Ray Lynch's side recorded a good win last weekend beating Carew Park 2-0 thanks to a pile driver from Stephen Keeley and a late goal from newcomer Pat McDonagh.

They out passed and outran their opponents for most of the tie and their confidence is increasing by the game.

The player manager has been a revelation so far showing his team mates what he expects and it is paying off.

Tomorrow they meet an Aisling side eager to get a good run going. After picking up just one point in their opening four games they went on to win two of their last three.

In Sosuke Kimura and Keith Mawdsley they possess a real scoring threat and that will be a feature of the game to see how they cope against the meanest defence in the League.

Second placed Janesboro welcome a Fairview side struggling to find their feet.

Boro made it five wins from six starts when they beat Holycross 5-2 at the weekend.

The Champions have Shane Clarke on the injured list but still have no problems finding the net. It's hard to see them halted in their tracks tomorrow evening.

Fairview Rgs appointed Jason Purcell and Stewart Fitzgerald to manage the team after the team started the season with a defeat and the successful duo have been trying to put their stamp on things as the games are coming thick and fast.

No doubt they will get things sorted but it may be too soon to stop the home side.

Nenagh AFC are quietly going about their business and after six games remain undefeated. Tomorrow they welcome a Moyross side on a high after scoring their first win of the season last weekend.

Nenagh beat Fairview last weekend to record their fourth win of the season while Moyross beat Charleville thanks to a second half strike from Anthony Lee which tilted the tie 3-2 in their favour. They may find the Tipperary opposition a tougher nut to crack.

Ballynanty Rvs slipped to their second loss of the season when going down to Pike Rvs last Sunday. They will be hoping for a return to winning ways when they host a winless Charleville.

The Blues will be without the influential Dermot Fitzgerald but will still fancy their chances against a Charleville side lacking in confidence.

The Co Cork side are much better than their run of results suggests and they just need a bit of luck to go their way to kick their season off.

Kilmallock are another side yet to get their season into full gear. Their cause will not be helped with the visit of a Pike Rvs side who have recorded four consecutive wins after a poor start to the season.

Pat O'Byrne's side have yet to find the form that saw them excel at times last season but they will get over this slump.

Pike, on the other hand had their own mini slump at the start of the season but seem to be firing on all cylinders of late. Steve McGann is back to his best after missing the early games and Darragh Carroll has also been a positive addition to the side.

Last weekend's League leaders Carew Park have dropped to third place after a defeat to Regional on Sunday. They welcome a Holycross side still awaiting their first point of the season.

Albert Slattery will be demanding a more dynamic performance this time out and the County side may well pay the price.

Division 1A leaders Prospect visit Aisling Annacotty B while fellow front runners Cappamore welcome a Geraldines side looking to get back on track.

A mouth watering clash or the neutrals is the Div 1B top of the table derby clash between Shelbourne and Coonagh Utd in Shelbourne Park.

With both teams stuffed with ex players of the opposing side it will be something like a family affair - more the Gallagher's than the Waltons.