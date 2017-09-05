Limerick SFC semi finalists meet in County League final

DROMCOLLOGHER-Broadford and Newcastle West meet in the Division One final of the Limerick County Football League this Tuesday evening.

The September 5 final takes place in Mick Neville Park at 8.00.

This rearranged fixture will provide ideal pre Limerick SFC semi final preparation for both sides who topped their respective championship groups.

Both await the winners of Thursday’s quarter final double-header in the Staker Wallace GAA grounds in Kilbreedy - Adare and Ballylanders meet in their replay at 6.30, while at 8.15 Monaleen play Oola.

Drom-Broadford await the winner of Adare-Ballylanders, while Newcastle West will play Monaleen or Oola in their SFC semi final.

Ahead of that, this County Football League Division One Final is a repeat of last year’s decider and the 2015 and 2012 Limerick SFC finals

Newcastle West are the reigning champions, following their 2-5 to 0-5 win over Drom-Broadford in Tournafulla last year. The Mike Fahy managed Drom-Broadford were champions back in 2015, when they defeated Na Piarsaigh in the final.

Joe Lee’s Newcastle West finished on top of the Division One league table after seven series of games - winning five and drawing two. One of the draws was against their final opponents - finishing 1-10 each.

This is a title that is much travelled in the recent past with St Patricks, Galbally and Fr Caseys all among the roll of honour in the last 10-years.