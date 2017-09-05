Cheltenham Gold Cup winner to line up in Listowel Festival feature

CONEYGREE is set to become the first Cheltenham Gold Cup winner since L’Escargot in 1975 to run in the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel on Wednesday week, September 13.

The 2015 Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup winner heads an entry of 41 horses for the €175,000 event and will shoulder top-weight of 11st 10lbs, 6lbs clear of the next horse in the handicap, Shaneshill.

Mark Bradstock’s ten-year-old Coneygree would be running for the first time since taking third place behind Sizing John and Djakadam in the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup at the Punchestown festival in late April.

He is one of four British-trained entries and could be joined by Colin Tizzard’s Tempestatefloresco, Harry Fry’s Art Of Payroll and the Fergal O’Brien-trained Viva Steve. That trio have been allotted 10st 5lbs, 10st 1lb and 9st 10lbs respectively.

Limerick trainer Charles Byrnes, a winner of the Kerry National with Alfa Beat in 2010, has both his Galway Plate seventh Shanpallas (10st) and the novice Sea Light (9st 2lbs) in the mix.

The seven-day Listowel Harvest Racing Festival runs from this Sunday, September 10 to Saturday, September 16.

As well as the €175,000 Guinness Kerry National Handicap Steeplechase (Grade A) Chase on Wednesday racing highlights include the €55,000 Guinness Handicap Hurdle on Thursday, September 14 and the Listowel Races Supporters Club Sponsored Race 'The Slán Abhaile" on Saturday, September 16.

This year the total prize Money over the seven days is €1,225,500.

Shaneshill is one of 11 horses that ran in this summer’s TheTote.com Galway Plate engaged in the Guinness Kerry National.

Henry de Bromhead has also made five entries including Riviera Sun which beat the Tony Martin-trained Phil’s Magic, winner of the Midlands National at Kilbeggan in July, to win the Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase last month.

Fashionable racers of all ages attending the Listowel Harvest Festival can look forward to three days of Best Dressed competitions, including dedicated categories for gentlemen, ladies, younger racers, vintage lovers, couples and the most Stylish Selfie!

The fashion highlight of the week is the McElligott’s Honda Ladies Day on Friday, September 15 judged by top TV Presenters Maura Derrane and Daithi O'Se.

The overall McElligotts Honda Best Dressed Lady will win a Honda Jazz for a year and €3,000 in cash, with further cash prizes of €3,000 to be won on the day.

The popular Best Dressed Man Competition, sponsored by Emerald Properties, Construction & Property Rentals, Listowel, is on Thursday, September 14 and will be judged by the Crimmin Triplets.

The Listowel Tidy Town/An Taisce The Best Presentation of an Up cycled/Restyled or Authentic Vintage Outfit is on the closing date of the festival, Saturday, September 16.