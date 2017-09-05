UL Eagles to host Stuart Robbins memorial perpetual tournament

THE UL Eagles Basketball team will host the Stuart Robbins Memorial Perpetual tournament this Friday and Saturday at the UL Arena.

The tournament is in memory of Stuart who passed away in 2010 at the age of 33.

The tournament will feature two groups of three teams who will play in a league format on the Saturday afternoon.

The weekend is opened with two exhibition games on Friday night starting at 6.45pm.

The UL Eagles, who Stuart played for, will be joined in group A by Fr Matthew's from Cork and an USA Select side. The USA side will be made up of former NCAA stars from the United states.

Group B sees Keane's Supervalu Killorglin up against the Portlaoise Panthers and a Stuart Robbins select team.

The Robbin's All Stars will feature players from Germany, Ireland and Wales, where Robbins played his basketball.

Robbin's, who died suddenly, is originally from Port Talbot in Wales.

The larger than life centre was a professional player in England, Germany, Belgium and the USA before his move to Ireland.

Before his sad passing Robbins had lead the UL Eagles team in scoring and rebounding.

Robbins also played at St Joseph’s University in the United States before returning to play for London's Thames Valley in 1999.

The three point scoring master, also played for Belgian club Bree for a season before being signed by the now-defunct London Towers for two seasons, during which he made his debut in the Euroleague.

His career also took him to Germany, including a spell with Kaiserslautern, a side which provided players over the years for the annual tournament in UL.

The UL Eagles will use this tournament as a chance to once more honour the memory of their friend, while also preparing for this season's Mens Division One season.

Fixtures :

Friday 6.45pm - Stuart Robbins All Stars v USA Select

Friday 8.15pm - UL Eagles v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin

Saturday 10am - UL Eagles v Fr Matthew's

11.30am - Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Portlaoise Panthers

1pm - USA Select v Fr Matthews

2.30pm - Stuart Robbins All Stars v Portlaoise Panthers

4pm - USA Select v UL Eagles

5.30pm - Stuart Robbins All Stars v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin

Final will take place at 6.45pm