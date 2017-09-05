Munster Rugby : Weekend Results
Rugby Results from last weekend
Moss Keane Memorial Trophy: Corca Dhuibhne 5, Castleisland 22; Iveragh , Killarney ; Killorglin , Corca Dhuibhne ; Tralee , Iveragh ; Castleisland , Killorglin ; Killarney , Tralee ;
Mansergh Cup: Fethard & District , Cashel ; Thurles 5, Galbally 19;
Limerick Charity Cup: Nenagh Ormond 20, UL Bohemian 17; Garryowen 33, Old Crescent 19;
South - Cork Charity Cup: UCC 14, Cork Constitution 21;
South - Cork Charity Shield: Cashel 24, Sundays Well 15;
Senior Friendly: Shannon 31, Thomond 7; Highfield 34, Dolphin 3;
Junior Friendly: Cobh Pirates 0, Ballincollig 0; Old Christians 22, Fermoy 5; Dungarvan 3, Touring Team 0; Kinsale 21, Skibbereen 15; Castleisland 35, Kanturk 25;
Junior 1 Friendly: Old Crescent , Clanwilliam ; St Marys 38, St Senans 10; Richmond 17, Newcastle West 14; St Marys 7, Newcastle West 12; St Senans 14, Richmond 29;
Junior 2 Friendly: Clanwilliam 19, Charleville 8;
U20 Friendly: Nenagh Ormond 12, Newcastle West 38;
Munster Club U18 Friendlies: Old Christians 20, Ballincollig 24; Muskerry 29, Mallow 24; Thurles 40, Nenagh Ormond 20; Cobh Pirates 12, Muskerry 7;
Munster Club U16 Friendlies: Cobh Pirates 15, Sundays Well 25;
