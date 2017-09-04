Limerick FC : Six games to avoid the drop

LIMERICK FC face a fight for Premier Division survival in the coming weeks as they sit just three points clear of the drop.

Neil McDonald's side lost out 2-0 to Finn Harps at home last Friday night and are now facing into six of the most important games in the club's history.

Limerick's next game is against Galway United in the quarter final of the FAI Cup on Friday night at 7.45pm in Eamon Deacy, however Limerick fans will be much more interested in the result of Limerick's next league game against Bray Wanderers on Friday September 15.

Limerick travel to Bray in the knowledge that they must collect points on the night, as the following weekend they face champions elect Cork City at the Markets Field, a side that have beaten Limerick on three occasions already this season.

Following Limerick's hosting of Cork City, their final four games of the season could be seen as winnable.

October 7 is the date that Limerick travel to St Patrick's Athletic. The side currently below Limerick in the league. Limerick have already secured four points from the side's two meetings this season.

With two home games in a row on October 14 against Drogheda and October 21 against Galway United, Limerick will be hoping that they do not have to get points on the final day of the season to stay up in the division.

Limerick's final fixture of the season is a clash with Shamrock Rovers who are currently in a battle for third spot in the league with Derry City. Limerick FC did draw with Shamrock Rovers this season, 1-1 in April, however the ‘Super Blues’ were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline when the sides met again in August.

Limerick's race for survival will have to be undertaken without one of their leading young stars too.

News was announced this week that Garbhan Coughlan has left Limerick FC by mutual consent.

Coughlan, who was initially selected to attend the World University Games in Tapei this month, was recalled by Limerick FC manager Neil McDonald.

Coughlan scored in Limerick FC’s recent FAI Cup win over Cobh Ramblers, while also setting up the winning goal for David O’Connor in last week’s round of 16 win over Finn Harps.

Garbhan signed for Limerick FC at the start of the 2010, scoring on his debut away to Longford Town in September.

Garbhan impressed during a spell with Regional and in January 2016, he returned to Limerick ahead of the 2016 First Division season. Limerick won the First Division title that year and Garbhan weighed in with five goals from 19 games.