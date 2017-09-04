Former Munster boss Tony McGahan joins Reds

FORMER Munster head coach Tony McGahan has joined the Queensland Reds as an assistant coach for the next two years.

McGahan’s four-year tenure at another Australian Super Rugby side, the Melbourne Rebels, recently came to an end. The side recorded just one win in 2017.

The Queensland Reds confirmed this Monday that McGahan joins the senior assistant coach for the next two seasons.

He will commence work at Ballymore immediately, as the Reds look to improve on a disappointing Super Rugby season in 2017.

McGahan moved to Munster in 2005 as an assistant coach to Declan Kidney and was involved in two Heineken Cup wins in 2006 and 2008 before becoming head coach, during which time he oversaw two Celtic League titles in 2009 and the 2011 season, as well as a famous victory over the touring Wallabies in 2010.

The Queenslander joined the Wallabies as a coaching co-ordinator in 2012, before taking on the role as Melbourne Rebels head coach ahead of the 2014 season.

He left the role in Melbourne at the end of the 2017 Super Rugby season, where he finished as the longest-serving coach in the club’s history.