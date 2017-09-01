Limerick FC look to repeat tune as 'Harps' return

LIMERICK FC will look to boost their survival hopes in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this Friday night when struggling Finn Harps visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Seventh-placed Limerick FC will be facing Finn Harps for the second time in the space of just six days at the Garryowen venue.

Limerick currently sit just four points above the Ballybofey side who occupy the first of the relegation places in the Premier Division.

The Blues have now just six games to go in their Premier Division season. The clubs occupying seventh to eleventh places are now separated by just six points making every point crucial.

Following Friday’s game, Limerick travel to Bray on Friday, September 15.

Limerick go into this week’s clash on the back of successive wins over Bohemians in the League and a 1-0 success over 10-man Harps in the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup on Saturday.

Limerick FC midfielder Lee J Lynch says the Blues need to replicate the level of performance shown against Bohs in their last league outing which ended in a precious 1-0 win.

Lynch said: “It is a big game on Friday. Both teams will have sussed each other out from the Cup game. I’m sure they will come down with a gameplan, but that is a big one for us.

“We definitely want three points. Personally I definitely want three points. It puts us further up the table, out of that drop zone, out of trouble.

“We need another big performance just like we had against Bohs’ in our last league game.

“Boys need to step up and be counted for and get this job done.

“I don’t know if a win on Friday would make us mathematically safe, but we just need to make sure we keep putting points on the board.

”There were a couple of weeks there where we didn’t do it and we got dragged back into it (relegation race) through not getting three points and results.

”It was a big three points against Bohs and it will be a big three points against Harps and we need to make sure we go out and do it.

“Every man needs to step up, just like in the Bohs game. I thought we were good in that game. We were quick, we passed it and moved it. We battled off the ball and we need to do it on Friday.

”They will set up shop and have their homework done on us and it is up to us.”

Limerick manager Neil McDonald is predicting a ‘difficult and tight’ game for his charges when Finn Harps make a quick return to Shannonside.

“I have learned a lot from tonight ahead of the league game against Harps.

“It will be a very, very difficult and a tight game. We will see how that goes.

“We have had back-to-back clean sheets, with three points picked up against Bohs and then getting through to the next round of the Cup.”