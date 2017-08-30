Munster Rugby and Shannon Airport seal new deal

Shannon Airport have today announced that it has come on board as Munster Rugby’s ‘Official Airport Partner’ in a three year commitment.

The partnership, which makes Shannon the exclusive airport partner to Munster rugby, will also see the Shannon logo positioned on the players’ shorts. The deal is seen as a perfect logistical step for Munster Rugby who are now solely based at the High Performance Centre in UL, meaning that time will not be lost on travel days in a season where two new South African teams have joined the Pro14.

Announcing the deal, Shannon Airport Managing Director Andrew Murphy said that it’s a natural fit for both airport and province.

“Shannon Airport is synonymous with some of the great Munster Rugby homecomings. We’ve had thousands of Munster fans packed in here for Munster homecomings over the years. The most notable events were, naturally, the ’06 and ’08 homecomings following the European Champions Cup victories in Cardiff.

“The great thing about Munster also is that we have had big numbers here for homecomings after quarter-finals and semi-finals and, indeed, also when the team did not get across the line. It’s just a brilliantly supported team, in good times and bad. This is a perfect partnership for Shannon. Munster is a massive rugby community. Shannon is also very much a community and over the years, this has been the preferred airport of Munster players and fans alike so it’s only right that we would formalise the relationship.”

Munster Rugby Commercial Manager Doug Howlett added, “Munster Rugby are delighted to announce Shannon Airport as our exclusive airport partner. We have a rich and colourful history together and we remain very much aligned through serving our community and striving for excellence. Munster Rugby are excited to formalise this relationship and for Shannon Airport to remain the launch pad for our rugby adventures into the future. As the season kicks off this Friday we look forward to supporting the team and our latest Partner Shannon Airport”