Munster referees named on Pro14 elite panel

THREE Munster Rugby referees have been named on the Guinness PRO14 Elite Referee Squad for the upcoming season.

John Lacey, Andy Brace and George Clancy are among 13 referees who will officiate on the Pro14 circuit this coming season.

Greg Garner, Elite Referee Manager, has also confirmed the appointments for Round 1 of the Guinness PRO14 which will see Quinton Immelman become the first South African referee to officiate in the Championship.

Immelman will take charge of Ospreys v Zebre and his compatriot Stuart Berry, also in the Elite Referee Squad, which will be Assistant Referee 1 for the same fixture. Both of the South African officials are among SA Rugby's premier referees.

In total, the Elite Referee Squad contains 10 international referees such as Nigel Owens, John Lacey and Marius Mitrea as the Guinness PRO14 seeks to set higher standards under the guidance of Garner, who succeeded former Independent Referees Appointments Commissioner, Ed Morrison.

Guinness PRO14 Elite Referee Squad – 2017/18

Mike Adamson (SRU)

Competition debut:

Munster v Benetton Rugby, Nov 2016

Appearances: 8

Stuart Berry (SARU)

Super Rugby debut:

Toyota Cheetahs v Western Force, May 2012

Super Rugby Appearances: 26

Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Competition debut:

Cardiff Blues v Zebre, Sep 2015

Appearances: 23

George Clancy (IRFU)

Competition debut:

Border Reivers v Dragons, Oct 2004.

Appearances: 89

Ian Davies (WRU)

Competition debut:

Connacht v Aironi, April 2012.

Appearances: 64

Quinton Immelman (SARU)

Super Rugby debut:

Toyota Cheetahs v Sunwolves, March 2016

Super Rugby Appearances: 8

Dan Jones (WRU)

Competition debut:

Munster v Zebre, Oct 2016.

Appearances: 8

John Lacey (IRFU)

Competition debut:

Edinburgh v Ospreys, Nov 2008.

Appearances: 63

Marius Mitrea (FIR)

Competition debut:

Connacht v Scarlets, Sep 2011.

Appearances: 68

Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Competition debut:

Dragons v Edinburgh, Nov 2016.

Appearances: 5

Nigel Owens (WRU)

Competition debut:

Border Reivers v Connacht, Aug 2002.

Appearances: 152

Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Competition debut:

Connacht v Zebre, Nov 2014.

Appearances: 33

David Wilkinson (IRFU)

Competition debut:

Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, April 2008.

Appearances: 51

Round 1 Appointments

Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh

George Clancy (IRFU)

Munster v Benetton Rugby

Ian Davies (WRU)

Ulster v Toyota Cheetahs

Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Ospreys v Zebre Rugby Club

Quinton Immelman (SARU)

Dragons v Leinster

Mike Adamson (SRU)

Scarlets v Southern Kings

Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Connacht v Glasgow Warriors

Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

A full list of match official appointments and broadcaster information can be found at:http://www.pro14rugby.org/referee-appointments/