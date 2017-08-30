Limerick derby on cards in Mens Basketball league

Fixtures for the upcoming 2017/18 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced this week ahead of the official season launch on September 13th.

The new season sees four new teams enter the Men's Division One League - LIT Celtics, St Paul's Killarney, Ballincollig BC and Portlaoise Panthers - while there are two new teams in the Women's Division One league: Griffith Swords Thunder and Team North West (Donegal).

Limerick will have two representatives in the Mens Division One league with UL Eagles, a former Super League side, will be joined by the new boys in town, the LIT Celtics.

Galway's Maree BC have been promoted to the Men's Super League, while UL Eagles will play their season in Men's Division One. In the women's league meanwhile, IT Carlow Basketball will play in the Women's Super League while Meteors have gone down to Division One.

The Men's Super League will be the first set of games to get underway, with KUBS going head-to-head with Belfast Star in Greendale in the first game of the season on September 14th. The women’s leagues will get underway on the weekend of October 7th.