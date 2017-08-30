Whitlock set for Limerick darts exhibition

AUSTRALIAN darts star Simon Whitlock is Limerick bound.

In a rare Irish appearance, ‘The Wizard’ will play an exhibition game in Limerick’s Pery’s Hotel on Glenworth Street on Tuesday September 12.

All proceeds from the event will go to Pieta House.

Whitlock will play 18 locals in the course of the night and anyone interested in facing the Australian can contact 087-2643450.

The Whitlock Limerick appearance follows in the footsteps of Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld exhibitions of recent years.

Pery’s Hotel can hold 250 spectators on the night and tickets are available from the hotel, 061-413822, and online at ticketstop.ie

Tickets are €10. VIP tickets, €25, include a pre-event meet and greet and photograph with Whitlock as well as front row seats.

Whitlock will jet into Limerick after his appearance at the Dutch Darts Masters, which gets underway this weekend in Maastricht.

He has just finished a triple-header of World Series of Darts events in New Zealand and his native Australia.

He lost in a deciding leg to fellow Australian Kyle Anderson in the quarter-finals of the Auckland Darts Masters.

Whitlock then beat Anderson in the first round of the Melbourne Darts Masters, before seeing off James Wade to reach the semi-finals. There, he lost out to eventual winner Phil Taylor.

In Perth, ‘The Wizard’ won his opener before losing out to Gary Anderson, who also went on to take the title.

“I lost to the eventual champion in all three so I came up against players that were in form and I was especially pleased to beat Kyle Anderson in Melbourne as his confidence would’ve been sky high after his fantastic win in New Zealand – that was the toughest possible first round draw,” said Whitlock.

“I also had a great comeback against James Wade in the tournament and missed vital chances against Phil Taylor. Overall, I’ve shown signs of the form I know is coming and I think I will have a great final third of the season,” said the Limerick bound star.