Limerick derby in Munster Senior Cup draw

LAST season’s beaten finalists Young Munster will face local rivals Thomond in the only all-Limerick tie in the first round of the 127th Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup.

Munsters’ suffered a disappointing 14-0 defeat to five-in-a-row champions Cork Constitution in the final of last season’s Munster Senior Cup played at Musgrave Park last February.

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s opening round draw which took place in Cork, Ulster Bank League Division 1A side Garryowen face a trip to East Cork to take on Midleton RFC.

The ‘light blues’ opened their season with an impressive Limerick Charity Cup quarter-final win over Munsters’ on Saturday last.

The three remaining Limerick sides in first round Munster Senior Cup action have all been drawn away from home.

Bruff face a trip to Cork on take on Highfield, while Old Crescent, facile Charity Cup last eight winners over Bruff last weekend, are on the road to the Mardyke to take on UCC RFC.

In the remaining first round tie, UL-Bohemian will take on 28-time Cup winners Cork Constitution at Temple Hill.

Ulster Bank League Division 1B Shannon have a bye in the opening round of the competition.

Opening round games in the Munster Senior Cup will take place on Saturday, September 9.

The winners of the all-Limerick opening round fixture between Young Munster and Thomond will take on either Bruff or Highfield in the quarter-finals.

Should Conan Doyle’s Garryowen side see off Midleton, they will meet either holders Cork Constitution or UL-Bohs at the last eight stage.

Elsewhere, if Old Crescent overcome UCC, they take on the winners of the Dolphin v Sunday’s Well first round fixture.

Shannon will take on Cashel or Nenagh in the quarter-finals.

Those last eight games are due to take place on the weekend of October 21.