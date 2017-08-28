Munster's Conor Oliver to undergo surgery this week

MUNSTER back-row forward Conor Oliver will undergo surgery this week for a shoulder injury sustained in pre-season.

Twenty one-year-old Oliver made 15 appearances for Munster last season in being named Academy Player of the Year at the province’s Rugby Awards 2017.

The Munster squad trained at UL this Monday ahead of their Guinness Pro14 opener against Benetton Rugby at Musgrave Park this Friday, 7.35pm.

Following last Thursday’s preseason win away to Worcester Warriors, Munster’s Gerbrandt Grobler is to undergo a scan for the knock he received to his ankle, while try-scorer Tommy O’Donnell is following return-to-play protocols.

Meanwhile, Robin Copeland (shoulder) and Kevin O’Byrne (groin), will return to full training this week.

JJ Hanrahan (shoulder), Sam Arnold (calf), Duncan Casey (groin), Ronan O’Mahony (fibula), Dave O’Callaghan (knee) and Darren O’Shea (shoulder) continue to follow their respective programmes.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus will name his side to face Benetton Rugby at mid-day on Thursday.