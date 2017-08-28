Injuries mount for Limerick U-21 hurlers ahead of All Ireland final

THE Limerick U-21 hurlers have injury concerns over a key quartet ahead of the September 9 All Ireland Final.

Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes and Dan Joy are all on the treatment table ahead of the decider against Kilkenny in Semple Stadium at 3.00 on Saturday week - live on TG4.

Colin Ryan is also carrying a knock but did play the entire game for Pallasgreen in their Premier IHC defeat to Murroe-Boher on Friday night.

But the news is not as positive about the other trio.

Cian Lynch was forced off injured after 10-minutes of Patrickswell’s Limerick SHC win over Cappamore on Saturday, while Dan Joy was substituted with an injury 17-minutes into Kilmallock’s Limerick SHC win over Bruff on Friday.

Centre back Kyle Hayes didn’t feature for Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Sunday’s Limeruick IHC draw with Glenroe. It is understood a groin injury prevented him from starting.

Sean Finn (Bruff), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen) and Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh) didn’t line out for their respective clubs in the weekend’s hurling championship but none are understood to be injury major concerns.

All are among the 25 players that have seen action in the four game route to the All Ireland final.