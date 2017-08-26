#WATCH: Ireland Women's Rugby coach confirms he is to step down

Ireland head coach Tom Tierney who has confirmed he will step down today

IRELAND Women's Rugby coach Tom Tierney has confirmed that he is stepping down as Ireland head coach following their 8th place finish at the Rugby World Cup.