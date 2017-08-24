Limerick's Joy Neville to referee Women's Rugby World Cup final

LIMERICK'S Joy Neville will referee the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup final this weekend.

The final, between England and New Zealand, takes place this Saturday night at 7.45pm in Belfast. The Kingspan stadium will play host to several games on the day, including Ireland versus Wales at 2pm

The announcement is official confirmation of Neville's position as the World's top female referee. Neville, a former rugby international herself, has progressed through the IRFU refereeing ranks over the last number of seasons, officiating at All Ireland, Pro12 and international fixtures.

Neville will be joined by Graham Cooper, Hollie Davidson and Simon McDowell on the officials team.