Limerick Underage Hurling Academy – full list of players, coaches and fixtures

THE cream of Limerick’s underage hurling talent will be put to the test this Saturday with the annual inter-county competitions.

Six Limerick teams from the Underage Hurling Academy will be on their travels with competitions in Waterford, Tipperary, Cork and Clare.

The Limerick Underage Hurling Academy has former Clare and Dublin senior hurling manager Anthony Daly as Head Coach.

Joe McKenna, Mike O’Riordan and Liam Hayes complete the Implementation Group that oversee all aspects of the Underage Hurling Academy, which operates mostly out of the North Campus facility in UL on Saturday mornings.

Limerick’s last big win in these tournament was in 2012 when Joe Quaid, Don Flynn and Ray Ryan managed Limerick to and All Ireland U-16 title. Five years later this group of players are currently preparing for an All Ireland U-21 final.

Among the Limerick team managers is former Limerick minor and U-21 hurling boss Leo O’Connor.

Also noteworthy is the number of former and current county and club hurlers involved as coaches – Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh), John Meskell (Ahane), Tommy Quaid (Effin), Cathal McNamara (Doon) and Shane O’Neill (South Liberties).

There will be much focus on the results of both U-16 teams, with the inter-county minor championship moving to an U-17 age group in 2018.

FIXTURES

U-16 A Arrabawn Cup Group 4

Limerick v Kilkenny in Grangemockler at 10am and Limerick v Wexford in Grangemockler at 1.30pm.

U-16 B John Doyle Cup Group 1

Limerick v Kerry in Cahir at 10.30am, Limerick v Laois in Cahir at 12 noon and Limerick v Meath in Cahir at 1.30pm.

U-15 A Carrigdhoun Group 1

Limerick v Cork in Brinny (Valley Rovers GAA) at 10.30am and Limerick v Tipperary in Brinny (Valley Rovers GAA) at 1pm.

U-15 B Group 2

Limerick v Cork in Brinny (Valley Rovers GAA) at 12.30pm and Limerick v Kerry in Brinny (Valley Rovers GAA) at 2pm.

U-14 A Tony Forristal Group 2

Limerick v Kilkenny in Mount Sion at 10.50am and Limerick v Laois in Mount Sion at 2.10pm.

U-14 B Sonny Walsh Group 2

Limerick v Wexford in De la Salle, Gracedieu at 11.40am and Limerick v Kildare in De la Salle, Gracedieu at 1.20pm.

PANELS

U-14 A PANEL

PLAYERS: Josh O’Reilly (Ballybrown), Eoin Harmon (Patrickswell), Sean Whelan (Cappamore), Leon Barry (Newcastle West), Mark Nicholas (Murroe-Boher), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), Billy Molyneaux (Mungret St Pauls), Darragh Butler (Bruff), Liam O’Donnell (Cappamore), Patrick O’Donovan (Effin), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Conor O’Halloran (Mungret St Pauls), Eoin McCormack (Effin), John Kirby (Patrickswell), Michael Sheehan (Rathkeale), Cillian O’Farrell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Sean Canning (Effin), Ethan Dorney (Knockainey), Luke O’Connor (Ballybrown), Eric Stritch (Monaleen), Colin Hackett (Murroe-Boher), John Lyons (Croom), Cian Gorman (Patrickswell).

MANAGEMENT: Manager Pat Conlon (Na Piarsaigh), selectors Shane O’Neill (South Liberties) and Ger Barry (Killeedy).

U-14 B PANEL

PLAYERS: Liam Brosnahan (Knockainey), Ned Quinn (Ballybrown), James Carroll (Staker Wallace), Max Ivory (Monaleen), Patrick Finn (Bruff), David O’Riordan (Bruff), Lee O’Reilly (Ballybrown), Donal Burke (Newcastle West), Eoin Cleary (Knockainey), Sean O’Neill (Blackrock), Mark Moroney (Mungret St Pauls), Sean Herr (Effin), Michael Russell (Granagh-Ballingarry), Aaron Hanley (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Josh Keating (Bruff), Liam Dunne (Adare), JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh), Dylan Crowe (Monaleen), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls), Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Thomas Sheehan (Killeedy), Phillip Byrnes (Granagh-Ballingarry), Sean Murnane (Bruff), Jack O’Dwyer (Doon).

MANAGEMENT: Patrick Jones (Hospital-Herbertstown), Cathal McNamara (Doon), Tom Houilhan (Ballinacurra Gaels).

U-15 A PANEL

PLAYERS: TJ Kelly (Killeedy), Aaron O'Donovan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Adam Murrihy (Ahane), Aidan McNamara (Pallasgreen), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora), Chris Thomas (Doon), Cian Casey (Claughaun), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Conor Galvin (Mungret St Pauls), Conor Hanley (Kilmallock), Dermot Moloney (Mungret St Pauls), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Eddie Stokes (Doon), Fergal O'Connor (Coshlea Gaels), Daire Ryan (Doon), Jake Kennedy (Caherline), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Joe Sweeney (Adare), Michael Keane (Adare), Odhran O'Dwyer (Mungret St Pauls), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Shaun Moloney (Glenroe).

MANAGEMENT: Manager Ger Sheehy (Newcastle West), selectors Ger Downes (Knockaderry) and Ruari Walsh (Mungret).

U-15 B PANEL

PLAYERS: Rory Hannon (Crecora), Aidan Carroll (Ahane), Aidan Gilligan (Blackrock), Brian O'Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Ciaran Considine (Blackrock), Cillian Archer (Ballinacurra Gaels), Conor Linnane (Pallasgreen), Darragh Casey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Donnacha O’Dalaigh (Monaleen), Jack Kiely (Monagea), Jack McGarry (Claughaun), Keith Punch (Ballybrown), Kevin Morrissey (Ahane), Mark Donnellan (Ahane), Mark Mullally (Ballybrown), Jack Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Mark O'Connor (Na Piarsaigh), Matthew Howard (Bruree), Michael Hourigan (Murroe-Boher), Michael O'Donnell (Garryspillane), Michael Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Sam Williams (Bruree), Sean Mortell (St Patricks), Darragh O'Hagan (Mungret St Pauls), Ruadhan O'Connor (Newcastle West).

MANAGEMENT: Manager Conor Murphy (Monagea), selectors Tommy Quaid (Effin) and Garry Murphy (Patrickswell).

U-16 A PANEL

PLAYERS: James Mason (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher), Kyran O’Donnell (Pallasgreen), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane), Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Andrew Shanahan (Ahane), Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown), Cian Enright (Patrickswell), Danny O’Leary (Bruff), David Hickey (Murroe-Boher), Seamus Hurley (Mungret St Pauls), Bob Purcell (Doon), Frankie Herr (Effin), Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown), Cormac Ryan (Doon), Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane), Dean Kennedy (Claughaun), Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Patrick Byrne (Ballybricken-Bohermore), James Conheady (Crecora), Darragh O’Brien (Bruff), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West).

MANAGEMENT: Manager Antoin Power (Claughaun), selectors John Meskell (Ahane) and Alan Browne (Claughaun), liaison officer Paul Dowling (Kilmallock).

U-16 B PANEL

PLAYERS: Keith O’Kelly (Granagh-Ballingarry), Sean Hartney (Na Piarsaigh), Brian Daly (Kilmallock), Shane Hannon (Patrickswell), Craig Carew (Claughaun), Peter O’Grady (Ahane), Padraig Mulcahy (Bruff), Kevin Barry (Askeaton), Ronan Fox (Ahane), Killian O’Shea (Hospital-Herbertstown), Gearoid Lynch (Granagh-Ballingarry), Luke Flynn (Granagh-Ballingarry), Sam Cronnolly (Bruree), Peter Morrissey (Garryspillane), James Mangan (Croom), Robert McGill (Ahane), Travis Quaid (St Patricks), Killian Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown), Patrick Dwane (Mungret St Pauls), Jamie Quirke (Tournafulla), David O’Brien (Feohanagh), Keith Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Sean Connolly (Adare), Colm McMahon (Pallasgreen).

MANAGEMENT: Manager Leo O’Connor (Claughaun), selectors Ger O’Connell (Pallasgreen) and Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh).