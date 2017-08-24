Limerick GAA Weekend Fixtures

Thursday August 24

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Ballyagran, (Round 6), Mungret St Paul's V Blackrock 18:45, Ref: Michael Flannery

South Junior Hurling Championship,

Venue: Knocklong, (Round 4), Blackrock V Bruff 19:00, Ref: Johnny Murphy

Friday August 25

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 ,

Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 5), Kilmallock V Bruff 18:45, Ref: Martin Doherty

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship,

Venue: Cappamore, (Round 6), Murroe Boher V Pallasgreen 18:45, Ref: Johnny Murphy

County Minor Football 13 aside Competition

Venue: St Johns Park, (Round 5), Hospital Herbertstown V Crecora Manister 19:00, Ref: John Paul Kiely

Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 5), Caherconlish V Croom 19:00, Ref: TBC

City Junior A hurling Championship

Venue: Rathbane, (Semi Final ), St Patrick's V Na Piarsaigh 18:30, Ref: Trevor Mann

West Junior A Hurling Champioship,

Venue: Knockaderry, (Semi-Final), Rathkeale V Tournafulla 18:45, Ref: Jason O Mahony

Saturday August 26

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 ,

Venue: Ballybrown, (Round 5), Adare V Monaleen 18:45, Ref: Trevor Mann

Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 5), Knockainey V Na Piarsaigh 18:45, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton

Venue: Bruff, (Round 5), Patrickswell V Cappamore 18:45, Ref: Paddy Lyons

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship,

Venue: Killmallock, (Round 6), Bruree V Garryspillane 18:45, Ref: Jason Mullins

West Junior A Hurling Champioship,

Venue: Quaid Park, (Semi-Final), Killeedy V Feenagh Kilmeedy 18:45, Ref: Michael Sheehan

EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL,

Venue: Cappamore, (SEMI FINAL), Ballybricken Bohermore V Doon 18:00, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan

Sunday August 27

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 ,

Venue: Childers Rd, (Round 5), Ballybrown V Doon 18:45, Ref: Michael Sexton

Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 5), South Liberties V Ahane 18:45, Ref: Jason O Mahony

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship,

Venue: Killmallock, (Round 6), Effin V Feohanagh 13:00, Ref: Eamon Phelan

County Intermediate Hurling Championship,

Venue: Ballybrown, (Round 5), Na Piarsaigh V Dromin Athlacca 13:00, Ref: Donal Neville

County Intermediate Hurling Championship,

Venue: Croagh, (Round 5), Croom V Granagh/Ballingarry 13:00, Ref: Richard Moloney

County Intermediate Hurling Championship,

Venue: Adare, (Round 5), Claughaun Old Christians V Knockaderry 13:00, Ref: John Scully

County Intermediate Hurling Championship,

Venue: Bruff, (Round 5), Glenroe V Kildimo/Pallaskenry 13:00, Ref: Pat Coffey

County Intermediate Hurling Championship,

Venue: Ballingarry, (Round 5), Hospital Herbertstown V St Kieran's 18:45, Ref: Donal Enright

County Intermediate Hurling Championship,

Venue: Feenagh Kilmeedy, (Round 5), Newcastle West V Dromcollogher Broadford 18:45, Ref: John O Halloran

West Junior B Hurling Championship,

Venue: Dromcollogher, (Semi-Final), Knockaderry V Feohanagh 18:45, Ref: TBC

EAST JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GP1,

Venue: Pallasgreen, (Round 3), Pallasgreen V Ahane 19:00, Ref: TBC

Monday August 28

EAST JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GP2,

Venue: Ballybricken, (Round 3), Ballybricken Bohermore V South Liberties 18:45, Ref: Kieran Flaherty

Tuesday August 29

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship ,

Venue: Doon, (Round 7), Doon V Kilmallock 18:45, Ref: Trevor Mann

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship ,

Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 7), Na Piarsaigh V Patrickswell 19:00, Ref: Richard Moloney

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship ,

Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 7), Mungret St Paul's V Garryspillane 19:00, Ref: Eamon Phelan

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship ,

Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 7), Ahane V Adare 19:00, Ref: Kieran Flaherty

County Football League Div 4,

Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 3), Newcastle West V Ballylanders 19:30, Ref: TBC

South Junior Hurling Championship,

Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Staker Wallace V Blackrock 19:00, Ref: TBC

South Junior B football Championship,

Venue: Banogue, (round 5), Banogue V Galtee Gaels 00:00, Ref: TBC

West Minor A Football Championship,

Venue: Newcastlewest, (Semi-Final), St Kieran's V Dromcollogher Broadford 18:45, Ref: TBC

West Minor A Football Championship,

Venue: The Bog Garden, (Semi-Final), Ballysteen V Clan an nGael 18:45, Ref: TBC

West Minor B Football Championship,

Venue: Knockaderry, (Semi-Final), Granagh/Ballingarry V St Senan's 18:45, Ref: Martin Doherty

County Hurling League Division 5 Semi Final,

Venue: Dromcollogher, (Final), Tournafulla V Killeedy 18:45, Ref: Paddy Lyons

EAST MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP,

Venue: Caherconlish, (Final), Cappamore V Pallasgreen 18:45, Ref: TBC

Results

Inter-County

Bord Gais Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Semi Final:

Limerick 2-23 Galway 2-19

County

Nick Grene Sportsground Maintenance Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Glenroe 1-23 Granagh/Ballingarry 2-12

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 1

Na Piarsaigh 2-12 Fr Caseys 1-10

Adare 2-10 Rathkeale 1-10

Drom/Broadford 0-11 Monaleen 0-06

Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 2

Ballylanders 2-12 Ballysteen 1-12

Oola 4-11 St Patrick's 2-04

Newcastle West 1-11 St Kieran's 0-06

Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

St Senan's 1-13 Galbally 2-09

Claughaun 3-13 Mungret/St Paul's 1-10

Bruff 2-08 Glin 0-13

Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 2

Mountcollins 3-11 Pallasgreen 0-13

Gerald Griffins 2-07 Athea 0-07

Castlemahon 2-10 Cappamore 1-11

Premier Minor Hurling Championship

Mungret/St Pauls 1-25 Adare 0-09

Minor Hurling 13 A Side Competition

Hospital/Herbertstown received walkover from St. Kieran’s

Knockainey 1-10 Caherline 0-10

Hurling League Division 5 Semi Final

Killeedy 3-17 Crecora/Manister 1-14

City G.A.A.

Junior Hurling Championship Semi Final

Patrickswell 2-10 Ballybrown 0-08

Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Final

Mungret/St Pauls 2-19 Kildimo/Pallaskenry 0-14

Minor A Hurling Championship Final

Monaleen 1-09 Kildimo/Pallaskenry 1-07

Junior B Football Championship Semi Final

Abbey Sarsfields 1-06 St Patrick’s 0-08

East G.A.A.

Pierse Motors Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Caherline 1-16 Kilteely/Dromkeen 1-13

Pierse Motors Tipperary Minor A Hurling Championship Final

Cappamore 1-15 Padraig Pearse 2-11

Pierse Motors Tipperary Minor Football Championship

Pallasgreen received walkover from South Liberties

South G.A.A.

Junior A Hurling Championship

Kilmallock 4-22 Garryspillane 2-05

Junior B Football Championship

Castletown/Ballyagran 4-07 Galtee Gaels 1-09

Banogue 2-08 Galbally 0-13

Castletown/Ballyagran 2-10 Camogue Rovers 0-10

Minor Hurling Championship

Ballyhoura Gaels 1-20 Tory Gaels 3-10

Minor Hurling Championship

Tory Gaels 2-28 Dromin/Athlacca 5-09

West G.A.A.

Junior A Football Championship Semi Final

Fr Caseys 0-14 Monagea 0-09

Minor Football Championship

Clan na Gael 2-11 Dromcollogher/Broadford 2-11

Minor A Hurling Championship Semi Final

Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale 3-13 Newcastle West 3-09

Minor B Hurling Final

Granagh/Ballingarry 2-10 Dromcollogher/Broadford 2-09

Bord Na Nóg

Results:

Under 14 Hurling Division 1

Mungret St. Paul's 7-10, Na Piarsaigh 3-7; Cois Laoi Gaels 8-18, Ballybrown 1-7.

Under 14 Hurling Division 2

Hospital Herbertstown 8-13, Kilpeacon 0-5; Southside Gaels 3-15, Garryspillane 0-4; Dromin Athlacca Banogue 3-4, St. Lawrences 2-5; Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan4-8, Belville Gaels 1-7; Killeedy Tournafola 2-8, Adare 1-11; St. Kieran's 2-7, Knockaderry 1-9.

Under 14 Hurling Division 3

Backrock 5-12, Templeglatine 1-5; Dromcollogher Broadford 2-13, Croom 0-5; Granagh Ballingarry 8-17, Pallasgreen 1-0.

Under 14 Hurling 13 a side

Glenroe 4-8, Kilteely Dromkeen 3-8.

Under 16 Football Division 1

Galbally 1-15, Claughaun 2-6; Claughaun 3-15, Adare 2-4; Fr. Casey's 5-15, Kilpeacon 3-7; Mungret St. Paul's 7-13, Galbally 2-8; St. Kieran's 3-12,St. Patrick's 1-3.

Under 16 Football Division 2

Croom 4-10, Hospital Herbertstown 1-9; Na Piarsaigh 3-14, St. Senan's 1-7; Clan na nGael 5-10, Kildimo-Pallaskenry 5-9; Monaleen 11-13, Rathkeale 0-1.

Under 16 Football 13 a side

Caherconlish 2-17, Galtee Gaels 2-6; Kilteely Dromkeen 5-5, Pallasgreen 3-9.

Fixtures:

Monday 28th August

Under 16 Hurling Division 1 Shield Semi-Finals

Mungret St. Paul's v Murroe Boher in Mungret at 7pm

Kilpeacon v Ballyhoura Gaels in Crecora at 7pm

Under 16 Hurling Division 2

Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Askeaton at 7pm

Newcastle West v Clann na nGael in Newcastle West at 7pm, Granagh/Ballingarry v Killeedy Tournafola in Ballingarryat 7pm, Bruff v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7pm, Monaleen v Cappamore in Monaleen at 7pm

Under 16 Hurling Division 3 Shield Play-Off

St. Kieran's v Dromcollogher Broadford in Coolcappa at 7pm

Under 16 Hurling 13 a side

Pallasgreen v Rathkeale in Pallasgreen at 7pm, Croagh Kilfinny v Kilteely Dromkeen in Croagh at 7pm

Tuesday 29th August

Under 16 Hurling Division 2

Southside Gaels v Croom in Rhebogue at 7pm

Wednesday 30th August

Under 14 Football Division 1

Fr. Casey's v Newcastle West in Abbeyfeale at 7pm

Under 14 Football Division 2

St. Kieran's v Kildimo-Pallakenry in St. Kieran's at 7pm, Drom/Broadford v St. Senan's in Dromcllogher at 7pm, Knockaderry v Ahane in Knockaderry at 7pm, Killacolla Gaels v Cappamore in Bruree at 7pm, St. Patrick's v Bruff in St. Patrick's at 7pm, Kilpeacon v Ballylanders in Crecora at 7pm, Oola v Galbally in Oola at 7pm

Under 14 Football 13 aside Playoff

Cappagh v Caherconlish in Cappagh at 7pm