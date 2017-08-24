Limerick GAA Weekend Fixtures
Weekend GAA Fixtures
Thursday August 24
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Ballyagran, (Round 6), Mungret St Paul's V Blackrock 18:45, Ref: Michael Flannery
South Junior Hurling Championship,
Venue: Knocklong, (Round 4), Blackrock V Bruff 19:00, Ref: Johnny Murphy
Friday August 25
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 ,
Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 5), Kilmallock V Bruff 18:45, Ref: Martin Doherty
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship,
Venue: Cappamore, (Round 6), Murroe Boher V Pallasgreen 18:45, Ref: Johnny Murphy
County Minor Football 13 aside Competition
Venue: St Johns Park, (Round 5), Hospital Herbertstown V Crecora Manister 19:00, Ref: John Paul Kiely
Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 5), Caherconlish V Croom 19:00, Ref: TBC
City Junior A hurling Championship
Venue: Rathbane, (Semi Final ), St Patrick's V Na Piarsaigh 18:30, Ref: Trevor Mann
West Junior A Hurling Champioship,
Venue: Knockaderry, (Semi-Final), Rathkeale V Tournafulla 18:45, Ref: Jason O Mahony
Saturday August 26
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 ,
Venue: Ballybrown, (Round 5), Adare V Monaleen 18:45, Ref: Trevor Mann
Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 5), Knockainey V Na Piarsaigh 18:45, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton
Venue: Bruff, (Round 5), Patrickswell V Cappamore 18:45, Ref: Paddy Lyons
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship,
Venue: Killmallock, (Round 6), Bruree V Garryspillane 18:45, Ref: Jason Mullins
West Junior A Hurling Champioship,
Venue: Quaid Park, (Semi-Final), Killeedy V Feenagh Kilmeedy 18:45, Ref: Michael Sheehan
EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL,
Venue: Cappamore, (SEMI FINAL), Ballybricken Bohermore V Doon 18:00, Ref: Morgan O Sullivan
Sunday August 27
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 ,
Venue: Childers Rd, (Round 5), Ballybrown V Doon 18:45, Ref: Michael Sexton
Venue: Caherconlish, (Round 5), South Liberties V Ahane 18:45, Ref: Jason O Mahony
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship,
Venue: Killmallock, (Round 6), Effin V Feohanagh 13:00, Ref: Eamon Phelan
County Intermediate Hurling Championship,
Venue: Ballybrown, (Round 5), Na Piarsaigh V Dromin Athlacca 13:00, Ref: Donal Neville
County Intermediate Hurling Championship,
Venue: Croagh, (Round 5), Croom V Granagh/Ballingarry 13:00, Ref: Richard Moloney
County Intermediate Hurling Championship,
Venue: Adare, (Round 5), Claughaun Old Christians V Knockaderry 13:00, Ref: John Scully
County Intermediate Hurling Championship,
Venue: Bruff, (Round 5), Glenroe V Kildimo/Pallaskenry 13:00, Ref: Pat Coffey
County Intermediate Hurling Championship,
Venue: Ballingarry, (Round 5), Hospital Herbertstown V St Kieran's 18:45, Ref: Donal Enright
County Intermediate Hurling Championship,
Venue: Feenagh Kilmeedy, (Round 5), Newcastle West V Dromcollogher Broadford 18:45, Ref: John O Halloran
West Junior B Hurling Championship,
Venue: Dromcollogher, (Semi-Final), Knockaderry V Feohanagh 18:45, Ref: TBC
EAST JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GP1,
Venue: Pallasgreen, (Round 3), Pallasgreen V Ahane 19:00, Ref: TBC
Monday August 28
EAST JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GP2,
Venue: Ballybricken, (Round 3), Ballybricken Bohermore V South Liberties 18:45, Ref: Kieran Flaherty
Tuesday August 29
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship ,
Venue: Doon, (Round 7), Doon V Kilmallock 18:45, Ref: Trevor Mann
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship ,
Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 7), Na Piarsaigh V Patrickswell 19:00, Ref: Richard Moloney
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship ,
Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 7), Mungret St Paul's V Garryspillane 19:00, Ref: Eamon Phelan
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship ,
Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 7), Ahane V Adare 19:00, Ref: Kieran Flaherty
County Football League Div 4,
Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 3), Newcastle West V Ballylanders 19:30, Ref: TBC
South Junior Hurling Championship,
Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Staker Wallace V Blackrock 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Junior B football Championship,
Venue: Banogue, (round 5), Banogue V Galtee Gaels 00:00, Ref: TBC
West Minor A Football Championship,
Venue: Newcastlewest, (Semi-Final), St Kieran's V Dromcollogher Broadford 18:45, Ref: TBC
West Minor A Football Championship,
Venue: The Bog Garden, (Semi-Final), Ballysteen V Clan an nGael 18:45, Ref: TBC
West Minor B Football Championship,
Venue: Knockaderry, (Semi-Final), Granagh/Ballingarry V St Senan's 18:45, Ref: Martin Doherty
County Hurling League Division 5 Semi Final,
Venue: Dromcollogher, (Final), Tournafulla V Killeedy 18:45, Ref: Paddy Lyons
EAST MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP,
Venue: Caherconlish, (Final), Cappamore V Pallasgreen 18:45, Ref: TBC
Results
Inter-County
Bord Gais Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Semi Final:
Limerick 2-23 Galway 2-19
County
Nick Grene Sportsground Maintenance Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2
Glenroe 1-23 Granagh/Ballingarry 2-12
Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 1
Na Piarsaigh 2-12 Fr Caseys 1-10
Adare 2-10 Rathkeale 1-10
Drom/Broadford 0-11 Monaleen 0-06
Irish Wire Products Ltd Senior Football Championship Group 2
Ballylanders 2-12 Ballysteen 1-12
Oola 4-11 St Patrick's 2-04
Newcastle West 1-11 St Kieran's 0-06
Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
St Senan's 1-13 Galbally 2-09
Claughaun 3-13 Mungret/St Paul's 1-10
Bruff 2-08 Glin 0-13
Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Group 2
Mountcollins 3-11 Pallasgreen 0-13
Gerald Griffins 2-07 Athea 0-07
Castlemahon 2-10 Cappamore 1-11
Premier Minor Hurling Championship
Mungret/St Pauls 1-25 Adare 0-09
Minor Hurling 13 A Side Competition
Hospital/Herbertstown received walkover from St. Kieran’s
Knockainey 1-10 Caherline 0-10
Hurling League Division 5 Semi Final
Killeedy 3-17 Crecora/Manister 1-14
City G.A.A.
Junior Hurling Championship Semi Final
Patrickswell 2-10 Ballybrown 0-08
Junior B Hurling Championship Semi Final
Mungret/St Pauls 2-19 Kildimo/Pallaskenry 0-14
Minor A Hurling Championship Final
Monaleen 1-09 Kildimo/Pallaskenry 1-07
Junior B Football Championship Semi Final
Abbey Sarsfields 1-06 St Patrick’s 0-08
East G.A.A.
Pierse Motors Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Caherline 1-16 Kilteely/Dromkeen 1-13
Pierse Motors Tipperary Minor A Hurling Championship Final
Cappamore 1-15 Padraig Pearse 2-11
Pierse Motors Tipperary Minor Football Championship
Pallasgreen received walkover from South Liberties
South G.A.A.
Junior A Hurling Championship
Kilmallock 4-22 Garryspillane 2-05
Junior B Football Championship
Castletown/Ballyagran 4-07 Galtee Gaels 1-09
Banogue 2-08 Galbally 0-13
Castletown/Ballyagran 2-10 Camogue Rovers 0-10
Minor Hurling Championship
Ballyhoura Gaels 1-20 Tory Gaels 3-10
Minor Hurling Championship
Tory Gaels 2-28 Dromin/Athlacca 5-09
West G.A.A.
Junior A Football Championship Semi Final
Fr Caseys 0-14 Monagea 0-09
Minor Football Championship
Clan na Gael 2-11 Dromcollogher/Broadford 2-11
Minor A Hurling Championship Semi Final
Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale 3-13 Newcastle West 3-09
Minor B Hurling Final
Granagh/Ballingarry 2-10 Dromcollogher/Broadford 2-09
Bord Na Nóg
Results:
Under 14 Hurling Division 1
Mungret St. Paul's 7-10, Na Piarsaigh 3-7; Cois Laoi Gaels 8-18, Ballybrown 1-7.
Under 14 Hurling Division 2
Hospital Herbertstown 8-13, Kilpeacon 0-5; Southside Gaels 3-15, Garryspillane 0-4; Dromin Athlacca Banogue 3-4, St. Lawrences 2-5; Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan4-8, Belville Gaels 1-7; Killeedy Tournafola 2-8, Adare 1-11; St. Kieran's 2-7, Knockaderry 1-9.
Under 14 Hurling Division 3
Backrock 5-12, Templeglatine 1-5; Dromcollogher Broadford 2-13, Croom 0-5; Granagh Ballingarry 8-17, Pallasgreen 1-0.
Under 14 Hurling 13 a side
Glenroe 4-8, Kilteely Dromkeen 3-8.
Under 16 Football Division 1
Galbally 1-15, Claughaun 2-6; Claughaun 3-15, Adare 2-4; Fr. Casey's 5-15, Kilpeacon 3-7; Mungret St. Paul's 7-13, Galbally 2-8; St. Kieran's 3-12,St. Patrick's 1-3.
Under 16 Football Division 2
Croom 4-10, Hospital Herbertstown 1-9; Na Piarsaigh 3-14, St. Senan's 1-7; Clan na nGael 5-10, Kildimo-Pallaskenry 5-9; Monaleen 11-13, Rathkeale 0-1.
Under 16 Football 13 a side
Caherconlish 2-17, Galtee Gaels 2-6; Kilteely Dromkeen 5-5, Pallasgreen 3-9.
Fixtures:
Monday 28th August
Under 16 Hurling Division 1 Shield Semi-Finals
Mungret St. Paul's v Murroe Boher in Mungret at 7pm
Kilpeacon v Ballyhoura Gaels in Crecora at 7pm
Under 16 Hurling Division 2
Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Askeaton at 7pm
Newcastle West v Clann na nGael in Newcastle West at 7pm, Granagh/Ballingarry v Killeedy Tournafola in Ballingarryat 7pm, Bruff v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7pm, Monaleen v Cappamore in Monaleen at 7pm
Under 16 Hurling Division 3 Shield Play-Off
St. Kieran's v Dromcollogher Broadford in Coolcappa at 7pm
Under 16 Hurling 13 a side
Pallasgreen v Rathkeale in Pallasgreen at 7pm, Croagh Kilfinny v Kilteely Dromkeen in Croagh at 7pm
Tuesday 29th August
Under 16 Hurling Division 2
Southside Gaels v Croom in Rhebogue at 7pm
Wednesday 30th August
Under 14 Football Division 1
Fr. Casey's v Newcastle West in Abbeyfeale at 7pm
Under 14 Football Division 2
St. Kieran's v Kildimo-Pallakenry in St. Kieran's at 7pm, Drom/Broadford v St. Senan's in Dromcllogher at 7pm, Knockaderry v Ahane in Knockaderry at 7pm, Killacolla Gaels v Cappamore in Bruree at 7pm, St. Patrick's v Bruff in St. Patrick's at 7pm, Kilpeacon v Ballylanders in Crecora at 7pm, Oola v Galbally in Oola at 7pm
Under 14 Football 13 aside Playoff
Cappagh v Caherconlish in Cappagh at 7pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on