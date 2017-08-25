THE line-up for the knockout stages of the Credit Union Limerick SHC will be finalised this weekend.

Five of the six teams to progress to the business end of the championship are known with either Ballybrown or Ahane to join Kilmallock, Doon, Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell and Adare.

Ahead of the six final round group games, just one tie is of little consequence – Kilmallock v Bruff on Friday. Kilmallock are already guaranteed a semi final spot, while Bruff will play either Knockainey or Cappamore in the relegation play-off.

The remaining five games will confirm the pairings for the knockout stages and indeed the County Cup.

BRUFF V KILMALLOCK

Friday August 25 in Kilbreedy at 6.30

Close neighbours but a rare county championship meeting between these two – they didn’t even play in the ACHL this season.

What a pity, just bragging rights on offer with Kilmallock already confirmed for a semi final spot and Bruff on their way to a relegation play-off.

In the last round Kilmallock were without Graeme Mulcahy, while Bruff didn’t have forward Shane Bulfin or goalkeeper Seoirse Bulfin.

Prediction: Kilmallock

NA PIARSAIGH V SOUTH LIBERTIES

Saturday August 26 in Caherconlish at 6.30

Only a shock win can prevent Knockainey from playing Bruff in a relegation play-off.

In a rare meeting of the sides, Na Piarsaigh will also want to win to ensure a semi final spot. Not only will they want to win but will also be mindful that they need to maintain their greater scoring difference over Patrickswell and Adare.

The Caherdavin men were without injured quartet Cathall King, William O’Donoghue and Adrian and David Breen last time out.

Prediction: Na Piarsaigh

PATRICKSWELL V CAPPAMORE

Saturday August 26 in Bruff at 6.30

Both Patrickswell and Cappamore will have one eye on Knockainey-Na Piarsaigh but for opposing reasons.

It’s a far cry from their county final meetings of the 80’s but champions The Well will be content with a quarter final spot and newly promoted Cappamore content with maintaining senior status.

Gary Kirby’s Patrickswell were without Seanie O’Brien last time out.

Prediction: Patrickswell

ADARE V MONALEEN

Saturday August 26 in Clarina at 6.30

These sides met in the Limerick SFC in recent weeks and it ended level and both have since reached the championship quarter final.

Only Adare will advance in the hurling though and they are likely to have eight of last weekend’s football panel in the hurling plans.

Adare will be without Wayne McNamara (suspended).

Prediction: Adare

BALLYBROWN V DOON

Sunday August 27 in Claughaun at 6.30

Much drama surrounded this game last season when Ballybrown were 1-15 to 0-9 winners enroute to reaching the county final.

Doon are through to a quarter final while Ballybrown will be monitoring the scores from Ahane-South Liberties. Mathamatically the Clarina man can lose and still progress on scoring difference.

Prediction: Doon

AHANE V SOUTH LIBERTIES

Sunday August 27 in Caherconlish at 6.30

Simply Ahane must win and score big if they are to overtake Ballybrown in the race for a quarter final spot.

Even then Ballybrown must lose if the Castleconnell club are to advance to another quarter final. It's County Cup for Liberties.

Prediction: Ahane