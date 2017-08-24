Aussie Rules title for Limerick sporting all-rounder Keating

LIMERICK’S Marie Keating and her Irish team-mates have won the AFL International Cup in Melbourne.

Killeedy’s Keating was an integral part of the Irish women's team, known as the Alfa Irish Banshees for sponsorship reasons, that won the AFL International Cup, the de facto World Cup of Aussie Rules.

It was a second AFL International Cup title for Keating, who was also in the Irish winning team in 2011. Ireland also reached this final in 2014, but the popular Limerick photographer missed out due to injury.

In the early hours of last Saturday morning (Irish time), Ireland beat Canada 25-21 in the Grand Final in the 56,347 capacity Etihad Stadium in Melbourne. The final was the curtain-raiser to the AFL clash of Carlton and Hawthorn.

Keating and Ireland beat USA, European Crusaders and Papua New Guinea in the group stages before defeating European champions Great Britain in the semi final. The Limerick star was among the goals enroute to the final.

Former Limerick senior camogie and ladies football player Marie Keating is a regular on the Irish Aussie Rules team for the past number of years. With Limerick camogie, she won a 2007 National Senior B League and Championship and a 2010 National League Division 2 title.

A Killeedy camogie club player, and Athea ladies footballer, Keating also previously played with the Abbeyfeale rugby team and won a 2014/15 Limerick Desmond soccer League and Cup title with Abbeyfeale FC.

Keating was introduced to Aussie Rules during her time in Australia. Her Aussie Rules career also saw her win an All Australian medal while in Sydney. Indeed during her five years there, she was named in the Sydney Women’s AFL Team of the Decade in 2008.