US GAA championship wins for Limerick

THERE was silverware in the US for six members of the 2017 Limerick senior football panel last weekend.

A quartet won San Francisco SFC medals with Sean Treacys. Adare’s Hugh Bourke scored 1-2 in the final win over Young Irelanders St Brendans – Rathkeale’s Paul White was with Young Irelanders St Brendans.

Monaleen’s Brian Donovan, Newcastle West’s Cian Sheehan and Mungret St Pauls Killian Ryan was also involved.

Shannon Blues won the Boston SFC with Pallasgreen’s Brian Fanning and Oola’s Josh Ryan in their team.

Shannon Blues beat Aidan McAnespies in the Boston final. At the quarter final stage Shannon Blues overcame Wolfe Tones, who had former Limerick and Ahane player Cormac Joyce Power in their team.