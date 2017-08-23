Limerick Junior Soccer : Weather playing its part in opening rounds of season

The Premier League continues apace tomorrow evening (Thursday) with a full programme of games down for decision.

Carew Park and Regional lead the way while Ballynanty and Janesboro with a game less played are just three points behind.

The Champions face a difficult task as they travel to take on an in form Ballynanty Rvs XI. At the time of writing, Shelbourne Park is under water so the chances of it being playable are questionable but in the meantime both sides must prepare as normal.

Balla with two wins under their belt were bitterly disappointed to see their game abandoned last weekend as they led Nenagh 1-0 at the time.

Tom Daly and Co. have the Blues well up for the fray in the early stages with the likes of Dermot Fitzgerald and Darragh Hughes in top form and their contest against the Boro front runners is worth the admission price alone.

They possess one of the best passing midfields in town with any of Bobby Ryan, Mike Guerin or Jason Hughes quite capable of opening up the opposing defence.

Up front Kevin Nolan and Eddie Radcliffe have started in fine form, netting seven goals between them in their two wins.

Janesboro had a free weekend just gone but no doubt Aidan Ryan and Shane O'Hanlon will have put their side through their paces and will be well prepared for the tie.

Fresh from a 3-2 win over Pike Rvs last Thursday, Boro will go into the tie full of confidence.

They led Pike 3-0 with a couple of minutes remaining against the Hoops but conceded twice in the closing stages. It is no doubt an area that was worked on in training and you might expect a meaner Boro rearguard this time out.

The Champions are spoiled for choice with John Mulready and Stephen McNamara battling it out for the Number One jersey.

Newcomer Niall Hanley has settled in superbly and looks part of the furniture. Shane Clarke and Adrian Power are continuing where they left off last season terrorizing defences and with rumours of even more players climbing on board, Boro remain firm favourites to retain their title.

Favourites tag never impressed Balla much so they will go into the game with their own plan and belief that they can upset the odds.

Carew Park travel to take on a Charleville side with just one game under their belt. Albert Slattery's men have had a fine start to the season highlighted with a 2-1 win over Pike Rvs last weekend.

Kieran Hanlon is the League's top scorer on five goals so will be crucial if they hope to keep their run going.

They meet a Charleville side who were one of the top scorers in the Leagues last season. The step up will obviously make a difference but they have players capable of scoring in any division.

Regional Utd are another side to confound critics with a great opening.

Ray Lynch's men take on Fairview now under the guidance of Jason Purcell and Stewart Fitzgerald.

The Dooradoyle club are top scorers with 14 goals and even more pleasing to the Boss is the spread of goals among the squad while three blank sheets also gives cheer.

Fairview picked up a win last weekend but the new Managers will be keen to point out that it will take a while to rebuild the side in their style.

Without a win in three games no one needs to tell Pike Rvs they cannot afford to drop many more points if they hope to figure in the shake up at the end of the season. Janesboro won the League last season having dropped 16 points so Pike have half that total already.

They have as good a squad as any but are finding goals hard to come by or come along too late.

They meet an Aisling/Annacotty side also looking for their first win, again failure to take their chances costing them dearly.

Holycross and Moyross meet in what both will consider as a game in which they need to take something from even at this early stage of the season.

Holycross are finding the going tough as were Moyross until they took a point in their last outing with Aisling.

Nenagh AFC remain unbeaten after a draw with Pike and a win against Charleville. They will be expected to take the points against a Kilmallock side blowing hot and cold.

For tables, fixtures, goal scoring charts, videos and more, see www.limerickjuniorsoccer.com