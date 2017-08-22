St Michael's Rowing club to hold Masters Regatta

St Michaels Rowing Club will host their inaugural Masters Regatta in Limerick City this coming Saturday, August 26

Crews from Ireland and the UK will travel to the river Shannon to race over a 1000m course between 7pm and 9:30pm.

Many of the crews taking part in Saturday's event are preparing for the World Rowing Masters Championship taking place in Bled, Slovakia in September, including a Masters squad from St. Michael’s Rowing Club.

Masters Rowing is for anyone over 28 and categories are by average age group. The younger crews are given time delays as the older crews start first.

There will be 12 finals in 8s, 4s, double sculls and single sculls for both men and women.

The most exciting races of the event will no doubt be the 8s. The masters race has 7 crews competing from Castleconnell, Muckross, Old Collegians and composite crews from Shandon, Fermoy, Galway, Neptune, Commercial, Lee Valley and St. Michaels.

Local St. Michael’s Masters crews have sponsored a new trophy – ‘The Monty Cup’ which has been designed and commissioned to present to the winner of the Open 8s race.

The Monty Cup is a memorial to former Club Captain Jim ‘Monty’ Ahern who sadly passed away in 2016. The cup is seen as a fitting tribute to a great club man and master oarsman.

Regatta Chairman Brian Richardson added this week

“It’s fantastic to see the increase in Masters Rowing in Ireland over the past few years. St Michaels are delighted to be hosting this event in the heart of Limerick City. Our state of the art facilities, including the new floating pontoon, greatly aids our ability to hold such a major sporting event. The racing will finish just in front of Shannon Bridge so it will make for great viewing for the public from the bridge, Steamboat Quay or from St. Michael’s Rowing Club. A great way to spend a Saturday evening in the city. The presentation of the Monty Cup will be a very proud moment for the club as we celebrate Jim’s life. It’s a touching tribute from Jim’s former crewmen. I’ve them warned that the Monty Cup needs to be won by St. Mick’s or there’ll be hell to pay!”.

St. Michael’s President Tom Larkin continued,

“It’s been many years since there has been a competitive regatta in the heart of the city and this is a great opportunity for St. Michael’s to showcase to the people of Limerick the excitement of racing and also capitalise on the recent international success and exposure that rowing in Ireland has achieved”